It seemed that this year's big show had a far more rigid structure that appeared to be leaning more towards ESPN than the normal coverage we get from Red Bull. The strict structure of showing a computer graphic of each rider's run alongside a short video piece extended the gaps between riders, causing it to take over two hours from the start of the broadcast to Brandon Semenuk starting the last of the first runs. Most gaps stuck to around eight minutes between riders, but some extended as far as 10 minutes, all precious time when it was known the wind was coming and would end any chance of riding. Keeping a 30-40 minute break between the first and second runs seemed like an even worse decision; given that not every rider wanted a second run you may have been able to finish the event before the wind. Something definitely needs to change to make the format more adaptable for changing weather conditions.

2 DAYS AGO