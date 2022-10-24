Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn
Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
Israeli President says he is ‘extremely pleased’ with Kanye West fallout after antisemitic remarks
CNN — Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday said he is “extremely pleased” with the “overwhelming reaction” to recent antisemitic comments from rapper and fashion designer Ye, also known as Kanye West. “We’re all concerned by antisemitism all over the world. It’s antisemitism, it’s racist,...
Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks
Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
Fact Check: Is Kyle Rittenhouse Transgender?
Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and was acquitted by the jury in a high-profile trial, now became subject of transgender rumors.
Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian Denounce Kanye West via PR Dinner
If you were outrageously, break-the-internet-level famous and your ex went on an unhinged, antisemitic public tirade, what would you do? If the first thought that popped into your head was quickly release a simple but sincere public statement saying my former partner’s views do not represent my own, you clearly need to spend some time boning up on the teachings of Kris Jenner.
Former Trump advisor on Kanye West's antisemitic comments: 'It’s unacceptable'
Kanye West, who now is legally known as Ye, is buying conservative social media company Parler, a move following Instagram and Twitter’s decisions to suspend the rapper’s accounts over a series of widely condemned antisemitic posts. In an interview during Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on Monday, Former...
'I'm a Former SNL Writer, If Trump Is Re-Elected the Joke Is on America'
When it comes to earth-shattering historical events that have occurred during my lifetime, the questions most often asked are, "Where were you when JFK was assassinated?" and "Where were you when the planes hit the World Trade Center?" And now we must add another question: "Where were you when Saturday Night Live became a bad show that's not funny or smart? "
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
‘So devastating’: Banks condemns ‘dangerous’ Kanye West after antisemitic remarks
Singer Banks has hit out at Kanye West over his recent antisemitic remarks.On Saturday (22 October), an antisemitic and white supremacist group hung a banner above a Los Angeles motorway voicing support for West, after the Donda artist shared antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories on social media and in recent interviews.The banner, which read “Kanye is right about the Jews”, was reportedly hung above Interstate 405 by the Goyim Defense League. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the organisation comprises a loose network of antisemitic conspiracy theorists.Photographs also show people performing Nazi salutes next to the banner. On Twitter, Banks...
Kanye West's Donda Academy Faced Trouble Before Sudden Closure
Ye's school, Donda Academy, has been closed amid the wide-ranging fallout from his antisemitic comments.
Musk doesn't seek a “free-for-all hellscape” for Twitter
Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk's deadline...
MAGA Makes Its Move to Strangle Twitter, Facebook | Opinion
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made waves last year when he issued a concurring opinion advocating that leading social media platforms shouldn't have a legal right to remove "lawful, but awful" content from their platforms.
Woman's Digital Revenge on Cheating Ex Defended: 'I Just Snapped'
Commenters stood behind one scorned lover's decision to fill her ex's phone with spam messages and expose his infidelity on social media.
Celebs Besides Kanye Who Faced Backlash Over Antisemitic Comments
Kanye West, who recently threatened to go "death con 3 on Jewish people," is far from the only celebrity who's made antisemitic remarks.
Democrats Given Late GDP Boost Before Midterms
After two quarters of contraction, the U.S. economy rebounded in the third quarter to 2.6 percent.
Loopholes Continue to Undermine American Manufacturers and Give China an Advantage | Opinion
The Chinese government would never let American companies enjoy similar advantages to sell to their consumers.
