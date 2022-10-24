ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour was announced at auction where Blue Ivy stole the show

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Beyoncé is taking "Renaissance" on the road.

Tickets to the singer's forthcoming Renaissance tour were auctioned off Saturday at her mother and stepfather's Wearable Art Gala marking the fifth anniversary of the couple's Where Art Can Occur Theater Center in Los Angeles. The star-studded, Harlem Renaissance-themed event raised money for the WACO Theater Center's artistic and youth mentorship programs.

“Celebrating her seventh studio album, Beyoncé has announced that she will be taking ‘Renaissance’ on tour and we are offering an exclusive 2 tickets to see her live from anywhere around the world, courtesy of United Airlines and their Polaris package,” read a description of the auction item shared on Instagram by musician Zach Campbell, who attended the gala.

Valued at $20,000, the concert package also included first-class plane tickets, hotel accommodations and a backstage tour led by none other than Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Per footage from the event , gala attendees bid at least $50,000 for the item, which is rumored to have sold for $150,000.

According to the listing, Queen Bey will embark on her Renaissance tour next summer — her first series of concerts since she and husband Jay-Z co-headlined their On the Run II tour in 2018.

Among the celebrities who attended Saturday's gala were "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, mega-producer Tyler Perry and singers Chloe and Halle Bailey, according to the Hollywood Reporter . Also present at the event were Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter, Blue Ivy, who entertained the audience — and social media — by bidding $80,000 for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings worn that night by Knowles-Lawson and previously owned by Beyoncé, according to People magazine .

In a video taken by Brunson , the 10-year-old daughter of the "Break My Soul" artist can be seen waving her auction paddle in the air as the crowd cheers while her grandmother, Knowles-Lawson, and auctioneer Keke Palmer react in shock. Despite her best efforts, Blue Ivy ended up losing the jewelry to Mielle Organics executives Monique and Melvin Rodriguez, who outbid her by $25,000.

The moment was reminiscent of 2018's Wearable Art Gala, which saw Blue Ivy and Perry engage in a friendly bidding war over an acrylic painting of the late Sidney Poitier. According to a report from Page Six , the "Madea" franchise creator eventually outbid the elementary schooler and snagged the portrait for $20,000.

"Blue Ivy is 6 years old ... She tried to outbid me on a painting at an auction, and I wouldn't let her do it," Perry joked to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon in 2018. "The adults are ruling this thing ... don't try it."

Following Saturday's event, Perry jokingly instructed Knowles-Lawson to "tell Blue she better be glad I had to leave before the auction" via Instagram .

Blue Ivy's latest auction appearance and the unofficial Renaissance tour announcement come months after Beyoncé released her critically acclaimed album of the same name. The popular record includes hit tracks such as "Cuff It," "Alien Superstar" and lead single "Break My Soul."

Ticket information and tour dates are not yet accessible on Beyoncé's website.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hypebae

Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
People

Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos

Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
K97.5

Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
452K+
Followers
72K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy