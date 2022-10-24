ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRcBS_0ikmQkJt00

Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS.

Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. It means that they all have new features such as the ability to edit messages after sending them, improvements to the Mail and Photos apps, changes to the lock screen, and more.

But it is a new feature that has proven by far the most controversial of Apple’s 2022 updates. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and switch between different apps – but has received sustained criticism.

Users have accused the feature of being badly designed and confusing to use. Many have also complained that it is being unfairly kept from older devices.

After its announcement at Apple’s WWDC event in June, Apple said that it would only be available on the iPad Pro and Air that include the M1 chip, both of which were recently released.

That prompted outcry from iPad users who said that their older devices should still be able to handle the new tool, and said they were being unfairly kept out from the new tool.

Apple’s software head, Craig Federighi, explained soon after that Apple found that it could not “deliver the full Stage Manager experience on any lesser system”.

Then, in September, Apple said that most of the experience would come to older devices. While only M1 devices would be able to use it with multiple displays, recent iPad Pros would have their own version, Apple announced.

While that subdued the criticism over the compatibility, critics continued to accuse the feature of being under-developed and in need of further work. Users complained that it did not perform as well as it should and that it was still hard to use.

Apple delayed the release of iPadOS 16 from its usual September release date and into October, apparently in an attempt to fix the Stage Manager feature before release.

Apple has also introduced Stage Manager on the new version of MacOS, Ventura, though it came without the same criticism of design, performance and compatibility.

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It

Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
Science Focus

Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
techunwrapped.com

This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos

One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
The Independent

The Independent

896K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy