When is Mexican Grand Prix?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday , needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.

Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering memorable scenes.

While Hamilton may well fancy his chances at a circuit he has won at twice, Perez will be eyeing a famous triumph with Red Bull having already wrapped up the Constructors’ Championship. He trails Ferrari ’s Charles Leclerc by two points in the battle for second place going into the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

Formula 1 returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix.

First and second practice takes place 7pm and 10pm (BST) respecively on Friday, before third practice at 6pm on Saturday and qualifying at 9pm (BST).

The race on Sunday starts at 8pm (GMT).

What has been said?

Lewis Hamilton said his narrow defeat at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix fills him with hope that he can be a winner again.

Max Verstappen’s poor pit stop on lap 35 of 56 at the Circuit of the Americas provided Hamilton with the chance to end a losing streak which stretches back to last year’s penultimate round in Saudi Arabia on December 5.

Verstappen trailed Hamilton by as many as seven seconds but after fighting his way past Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with 15 laps to go, the double world champion moved in on his former Mercedes rival and overtook him with six laps remaining.

With just three rounds – in Mexico , Brazil and Abu Dhabi – remaining, Hamilton, 37, is running out of time to ensure his record of winning at least one race in each campaign he has driven, remains intact.

The seven-time world champion said: “We came here with upgrades, we closed the gap a little bit and we were so, so close. I did everything I could to try and stay ahead but they were a little bit too quick today.

“A great strategy from us, and a great race from Red Bull. I am shattered. The car was a handful. It felt amazing to be in the lead. That is something we have been working so hard on as a team through the year.”

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 391 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 267 points

3. Sergio Perez - 265 points

4. George Russell - 218 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 198 points

7. Lando Norris - 109 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 79 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 38 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 26 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

17. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November

