Rochester, MI

Club 93.7

5 Grumpy Co-Workers You’ll Meet In Genesee County

Fall and Winter leads to moodier people, in general. Many of the folks we work with will also be irritable or exhibit behaviors we don't notice as much during happier moods in the spring and summer -- the sunshine really does hit different. #1 Grumpy Co-worker: Never enough sleep or...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party

Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date

The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
FENTON, MI
Club 93.7

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Club 93.7

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Dallas Cowboys Show Lots of Love for Fenton Girl Bullied at School

Living in Michigan and being a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys isn't easy. But a 10-year-old girl from Fenton is proud to show off the swag she's been gifted from the team. Alexa Becker took some heat at school earlier this month when she wore a Dez Bryant jersey to school. Upset about the teasing, she asked her parents to pick her up from school that day. Being the awesome parents that they are, they donned their Cowboys gear and made a video as they picked the girl up from school.
FENTON, MI
Club 93.7

Little Miss Flint Talks Water & Climate With President Joe Biden

Little Miss Flint isn't quite so little anymore. The now 15-year-old Mari Copeny sat down with President Joe Biden to discuss Flint's ongoing water crisis and climate change. Mari Copeny has been an advocate for clean drinking water in Flint since the water crisis began in 2014. At just eight years old, the ever-articulate Little Miss Flint helped bring international attention to lead-tainted drinking water in her hometown.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?

There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Watch: Distracted Driver Causes Six-Vehicle Crash Near Ann Arbor

The video below will show you just how dangerous distracted driving can be. Did that opening line sound preachy? I didn't mean it to sound preachy or imply that you are guilty of distracted driving... (Although there certainly are a lot of distracted drivers - accidents waiting to happen - out on the road as of late.)
ANN ARBOR, MI
Club 93.7

Taylor Swift and The Michigan Mom

It is Tay Day! She dropped her new album, "Midnights," at ...well... midnight. If we are keeping things 100, Taylor Swift is a generational talent. She is the definition of a superstar, and she did it in a very "home grown" manner. She has certainly had a few controversial moments. The infamous, "Butt Grab," lawsuit, the public fight with Scooter Braun for her music, her many relationship dramas, and of course the Kanye West feud. Through all of that, she has always been a class act. She is one of the best when it comes to her fans.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

