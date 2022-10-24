ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rail union announces a week of industrial action

By Alan Jones
 2 days ago

A rail union has announced nearly a week of industrial action, including strikes in November in their ongoing dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Thousands of members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association in Network Rail will strike on Thursday November 3, Saturday November 5 and Monday November 7 while members in individual train companies will take strike action and action short of strike on November 3, 4, 7 and 8.

Members in five rail companies, South Western Rail, Southeastern , West Midlands Trains, Northern and Great Western, will take action short of strike action for the whole of November, and a sixth company, TransPennine Express will join them from November 7.

Members involved in the action include staff working in ticket offices, stations, control rooms, and other support roles across Britain.

TSSA is seeking a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, a pay rise which meets the cost-of-living crisis and no unagreed changes to terms and conditions.

TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes , said: “Our members never take industrial action lightly.

“We would far rather find a fair negotiated solution to this now long-running dispute, but we simply have no choice.

“A huge number of rail workers in our union, many of whom are our longstanding members, had never been directly involved in an industrial dispute before this year.

“Across our railways, our members recently stepped up to the plate yet again and went above and beyond to meet unprecedented demand during the period of public mourning to provide additional services and keep the public safe, much like they did during the pandemic.

“They prove their worth time and time again and yet they are still undervalued.

“When this dust has settled over Rishi Sunak’s coronation, I hope that whoever he appoints as the new Secretary of State for Transport will see sense, unlike Grant Shapps , and use their powers to mandate a fair pay rise, reasonable terms and conditions and end this dispute.

“It’s time for train operators to be allowed to meet us round the table and negotiate a fair solution.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “This is incredibly disappointing.

“Through no fault of their own, people up and down the country will once again have their day to day lives disrupted and be unable to attend work, school or vital doctor’s appointments.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is take it back to the dark ages and push passengers further away.

“We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

– Strike action on November 3 will take place in: Network Rail, Avanti West Coast, South Western Railway.

Action short of a strike on November 3 will take place in: Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, West Midlands Trains.

– Strike action on November 4 will take place in: West Midlands Trains.

– Action short of a strike on November 4 will take place in: Network Rail, GTR

– Strike action on November 5 will take place in: Network Rail, Avanti West Coast

– Action short of a strike on November 6 will take place in: Network Rail

– Strike action on November 7 will take place in: Network Rail

– Strike action on November 8 will take place in: C2C.

Related
The Independent

National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates

Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
The Independent

Government to demand ‘minimum service levels’ during rail strikes – but will it work?

As more rail strikes get under way in Great Britain, the government has announced that from next year “minimum service levels” will be imposed to avoid a compete shutdown of transport links.Ministers will introduced a bill in Parliament as early as this week to ensure a certain number of trains, Tubes or buses continue to run even during industrial action. But will it work – and, if so, how?Where are we with rail strikes?We have just had the first weekend in October without a national rail strike, but various regional disputes are happening. East Midlands Railway passengers have seen widespread...
BBC

Northern regional mayors late for rail briefing after train cancelled

Two mayors were late for their press conference about "rail chaos" in the north of England because their train was cancelled. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram are lobbying for a cash boost for TransPennine Express and Northern. They are calling on the government...
The Independent

Thousands of rail workers to take strike action for a week in November

Thousands of staff at rail stations, ticket offices, and control rooms across Britain are set to strike for a week next month in an ongoing dispute over pay, job security, and terms and conditions.It comes as part of a series of coordinated strike action since June, which has been the longest and most disruptive since the 1980s.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) working for Network Rail will strike – and take action short of a strike – for five days, from Thursday 3 to Monday 7 November, the union has announced.Meanwhile, members working for individual train operators will take strike action, as...
freightwaves.com

Railroad executives want to eliminate conductors — and exhausted rail workers are terrified

It was 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, when rail conductor Brian Raleigh got the call from Norfolk Southern that he would need to come into work. Raleigh, who joined Norfolk Southern in 2004, drove to the railyard in Decatur, Illinois. He started setting up rail cars hauling soybeans, corn, chemicals and other commodities from the rural town. But he didn’t feel so good — just a cold, he figured.
DECATUR, IL
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
The Independent

Ambulance workers to vote on possible strike over pay

More than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales start voting on Monday on whether to strike over pay.Members of the GMB union are being balloted in the coming weeks amid continuing industrial unrest in many sectors of the economy.NHS workers in other unions, including nurses, are also being asked if they want to take strike action over pay.Ambulance workers from the following trusts will take part in the GMB ballot:– East of England Ambulance Service– East Midlands Ambulance Service– London Ambulance Service– North East Ambulance Service– North West Ambulance Service– South Central Ambulance Service– South East...
BBC

'I was left with no hours, no wages - nothing'

After the main patient she looked after passed away on Christmas Day three years ago, care worker Sharon's working hours dropped immediately from 45 per week to zero. "I was left with no hours, no wages - nothing at all," says Sharon, who has worked in the care sector in Morecambe for about 20 years.
BBC

Kent Arriva bus drivers' half-term strike suspended

A strike by Arriva bus drivers due to take place over the half-term school holidays in Kent has been suspended, the Unite union has said. About 600 drivers were due to begin five days of strike action from Monday. The strike has been suspended while workers are balloted on a...
BBC

Rail strike date moved over London Poppy Day clash

A strike by Network Rail workers has been re-arranged to avoid a clash with the Royal British Legion's London Poppy Day appeal. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its Network Rail members would strike on 5, 7 and 9 November. The union said having been made aware of...
The Independent

Northern train disruption: Passenger says Newcastle-Liverpool journey took ‘as long as a flight to Dubai’

A passenger has shared a story of their train journey from Newcastle to Liverpool which, due to a number of difficulties, took seven hours – as long as some flights from the UK to Dubai. The traveller, who is also a reporter at the Liverpool Echo, intended to travel from Newcastle back home to Liverpool on Sunday 23 October, a journey which normally takes just under three hours.But when Charlotte Hadfield reached Newcastle station, she found that a number of trains were cancelled, including all Transpennine Express trains to Liverpool Lime Street.She planned to travel home via Carlisle and...
BBC

Menai Bridge closure will have huge impact on UK, says MP

Closing a historical suspension bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland should "not have been allowed to happen", says the island's MP. The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on Friday for up to 16 weeks over "serious" safety risks. It led to gridlock on the only other crossing to Anglesey, which...
The Independent

Minister: Avanti could lose West Coast franchise without significant improvement

The Government is making preparations to intervene if Avanti fails to deliver “significant” improvements on the West Coast Main Line, according to the rail minister.Avanti West Coast has been given until April 1 next year to improve its services following a reduction of its trains in the summer.Transport minister Kevin Foster said the six-month extension provides a “clear opportunity” for Avanti to improve its services to the “standard we and the public expect”.But Mr Foster also signalled that the Government could take over Avanti’s network, which includes services from London to the West Midlands, the North West of England and...
BBC

Laser jets used to clear leaves from railway lines

Trains fitted with plasma jets and lasers are being trialled to clear leaves from railways more sustainably. The technology is being tested on the East Lancashire Railway to see if it is as effective as high pressure water jets, Network Rail said. The current fleet uses 200 million litres of...
The Independent

Staff at Southampton Airport set to walk out in pay dispute

Workers at Southampton Airport are to stage a series of one-day strikes in a dispute over pay.Members of Unite, including operations controllers, firefighters, technicians and engineering workers, will strike for 24 hours on November 5, 12 and 19.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:“During the pandemic workers at Southampton Airport made huge sacrifices, accepting reductions in pay and conditions while working around the clock to keep the airport safe and running.“Inflation is now at a 40-year high. It’s completely wrong for the employers, AGS, to refuse these safety critical workers a decent pay increase after a three-year freeze.“The workers have had enough. The airport bosses need to make a realistic pay offer to the staff if they are to avoid an escalation of the dispute. They should do that now.” Read More Sunak faces Keir Starmer at first PMQs after Budget delayed - liveSunak is keeping his friends close – and his enemies closer
Daily Mail

Militant lecturers threaten to bring 150 universities across the UK 'to a complete standstill' with strikes in a bitter dispute over pensions and pay

Militant lecturers yesterday threatened to bring every university in the UK ‘to a complete standstill’ with strikes in a bitter dispute over pensions and pay. More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities could walk out before Christmas, causing massive disruption to millions of students across the country. Members...
The Independent

The Independent

