Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2
Amazon's not waiting for Prime Early Access deals to start discounting its best-selling devices — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
TechRadar
Black Friday Ring camera deals 2022: early sales and predictions
Our experts have predicted the Black Friday Ring camera deals that are expected to land. The 2022 Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, which means we can start looking forward to Black Friday Ring camera deals right now. The November holiday is one of the best opportunities all year to find the best-selling security camera on sale, which is why we've created this guide to help you find the best Black Friday Ring camera deals, plus everything else you need to know about the upcoming November sale.
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
Google's Pixel 8 Pro might feature its fastest fingerprint sensor yet
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only been available on store shelves for a couple of weeks now, but it's safe to call them a success. A couple of early bugs aside, it's clear that this year's launch is off to considerably smoother sailing than what we saw with the Pixel 6. It's no secret that Google is working on a whole slate of future devices, including the Pixel Fold and — yes, seriously — a potential "Pixel Ultra." In addition, it seems like a prototype device might hint at a long-awaited feature coming to next year's phones.
TechRadar
Ring vs SimpliSafe: which home security company offers the best protection?
In the battle of home security companies, it can be hard to decipher just which is offering the best value for money, ease of use, and long-term security. Two of the biggest players are Ring and SimpliSafe, which both have their strengths but also weaknesses that help differentiate their offerings from one another.
Deal discounts Haylou headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches up to $40 off
Did the Amazon Early Access pass you by last week without taking advantage of the great deals on offer? Well fear not, Haylou has just announced head-turning discounts on three of their finest products. With these high-performance gadgets available for a quickfire five days only, you’ll want to act fast.
OSOM reveals Solana Saga's powerful guts, complete with Android 13 and some Essential DNA
OSOM's Solana Saga is a phone that's mainly appealing to crypto fans, but before getting its current Web3 focus, we first learned about it as the OSOM OV1, a spiritual successor to the Essential PH-1 that's built by the same team, sans all that Andy Rubin mess. As we get closer to that phone's final release, we now know some of its internals thanks to a new spec-sheet shared by the company — and it's sure looking like a powerful phone that won't have to play second fiddle to the best Android phones out there.
Withings Body+ smart scale review: A stylish companion to track your body composition
Setting fitness targets and defining a new, healthier routine isn’t too hard. What’s more demanding is staying on top of these goals and making sure you stick to your new lifestyle in the long run. Thankfully, there are different ways you can ensure you’re following your new objectives with the help of dedicated health and fitness apps and smart fitness trackers.
The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung
With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
Google Home will let you share control with household routines
Big things are happening in Google's smart home ecosystem, starting with a revamped user interface for the Home app, which is still in the preview phase. Ahead of its widespread rollout, we saw the app extend the convenience of device triggers to some users last week. That feature is now making its way to even more Google Home users, alongside a new option for household routines.
Edifier W240TN earbud review: Fancy specs aren’t everything
The Edifier W240TNs have a very plain bullet-style earbud design, but the hardware tucked away inside is much less run-of-the-mill. Rather than a single speaker driver, Edifier has opted for a 6mm and 10mm coaxial driver combo. Multiple drivers are less surprising in wired in-ear monitors, and this same coaxial arrangement is common with automotive speakers.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Smart Garage Door Opener Controllers
Do you ever drive away from home only to ask yourself, “Did I close the garage door?” I’ve done it more than I care to admit. But there’s a simple and affordable device that can solve that issue for you, and for the most part, it will work with just about any garage door opener.
Digital Trends
Save $200 on Samsung’s Freestyle HDR projector with Alexa
Spooky movies now, Christmas favorites later. Our projector deals will have you brightening up your wall with the classics, with one deal from Samsung standing out right now. Samsung’s The Freestyle portable projector is 25% off for a limited time, down to $600 from the original $800. This deal also includes a case for the projector — a $60 value — for free. You even have the option to pick it up in-store at a Best Buy near you or have it delivered.
9to5Mac
IKEA DIRIGERA smart home hub with Matter slated for November [U: Official release date and price]
Back in May, IKEA teased an overhauled smart home hub with Matter support for cross-platform connectivity, plus a brand-new app for an improved experience with its smart home products. Now early listings for the DIRIGERA have popped up giving us a look at the price, release date, and more. Update...
How to remap the Bixby Key on your Samsung Galaxy phone
Bixby is a digital assistant from Samsung that was designed for some of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones around. You can launch apps or actions using your voice, ask questions, and identify objects with your camera. Although Samsung enhances Bixby's capabilities and features every year, its adoption rate by consumers has slowed.
Nothing launches Ear Stick earbuds with questionable pricing after weeks of hype
After months of teasers and leaks, the Nothing Ear Stick was finally launched today. The Ear Stick earbuds are remarkably similar to the Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product that it launched back in 2021, and it offers both regressions and improvements. It’s clear that the Ear Stick isn’t supposed to be the company's second-generation earbuds, too. Nothing keeps selling the Ear 1 as its best-in-class premium earbuds alongside the Ear Stick at a new premium price.
Samsung supports Unicode 15 emoji with One UI 5, ahead of everyone else
Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 5, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and soon following on the rest of the company's recent phone lineup, all around the world. While it might take a few days to reach everyone's devices, the wait is worth it, as it's an update that's packing a wide range of improvements. One of these came unexpectedly, though. Samsung is known to lag behind when it comes to emoji, but with One UI 5, not only is the company catching up, but it's also now ahead of the curve, bringing brand-new Unicode 15 emoji to your Samsung phone.
Best Buy slashes Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and A8 prices in weekend deal
When it comes to Android tablets, Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs are among the best. They’re known for great performance, solid build quality, and reliable software updates. In fact, three of the Galaxy Tab series made our list of the best Android tablets you can buy this year, with the S8 garnering both the top spot and our Editor’s Choice badge. If you haven’t picked one up yet, now may be the time. Best Buy is taking up to $160 off select Galaxy tablets.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0