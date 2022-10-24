OSOM's Solana Saga is a phone that's mainly appealing to crypto fans, but before getting its current Web3 focus, we first learned about it as the OSOM OV1, a spiritual successor to the Essential PH-1 that's built by the same team, sans all that Andy Rubin mess. As we get closer to that phone's final release, we now know some of its internals thanks to a new spec-sheet shared by the company — and it's sure looking like a powerful phone that won't have to play second fiddle to the best Android phones out there.

6 DAYS AGO