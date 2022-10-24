ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
