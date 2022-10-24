Read full article on original website
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
This Knicks-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
You know what they say about the “best-laid plans.” The same holds true for NBA teams. Sometimes, they don’t work out. They also say that when people make plans, God laughs. You may think you’ve got a clear course charted, but don’t be shocked if there are some unexpected obstacles along the way.
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
lakersnation.com
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’
Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Denver Nuggets have a very obvious problem just four games into their new season: Their defense is very unreliable. Denver has been torched in its two losses, putting up non-competitive defensive performances against the Utah Jazz in their season opener, and then against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week. The Nuggets allowed 75 points in the first half of the Utah game, and they allowed 135 to Portland in that loss, which was a 25-point blowout, 135-110. Denver has allowed 123 or more points in three of its first four games, and at least 117 points in all four games. That easily puts the Nuggets in the bottom tier of all NBA teams for points per game allowed. Coach Michael Malone has to be very concerned with his team’s inability to make notable improvements at the defensive end of the floor. No one questions the larger point that early-season NBA games will be bumpy and unusual due to players learning how to play together. It is a process which takes time, and it doesn’t happen instantly. Still, the fact that Denver has not had one good defensive game yet this season is a little bit alarming. One would think this team will be able to make some forward strides at some point, but the Nuggets haven’t changed course — at least not yet.
3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Mariota in blowout loss
Marcus Mariota’s inability to get the Atlanta Falcons passing attack going on Sunday will remain one of the biggest stories for Atlanta throughout the week. While Arthur Smith seems to stubbornly be keeping Mariota in the starting lineup Sunday left plenty of reasons to believe it is time for a change in the position.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Blazers Shoot Up The Rankings Going Into Week 2
With the 2022-23 NBA regular season officially underway, the Portland Trail Blazers wasted no time starting off hot with wins over the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. And with a win Monday versus Denver, the Blazers are now 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 1999, a season where Portland reached the NBA Western Conference Finals before losing to the Lakers in seven games.
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets All-Time Team: Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach
The history of the Houston Rockets dates back to 1967 when the franchise was founded as an expansion team out of San Diego. The Rockets would play in San Diego for 5 seasons before relocating to Houston in 1971. In their history, Houston has won 2 NBA titles and has won 4 Western Conference championships. The Rockets would not see their first winning record until the 1976-77 season when they acquired a man who will be in their starting lineup today, Moses Malone. In 1981, Malone led the Rockets to the NBA Finals and they became the first and only team to reach the Finals with a losing record.
ESPN
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Lakers fall, Trail Blazers soar in latest league hierarchy
The 2022-23 NBA hierarchy already saw a few shake-ups in its first week. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken an early lead on the title for biggest surprise of the season with a 4-0 start. Damian Lillard & Co. have not only won but have notched meaningful victories over Western Conference rivals at the top of this week's rankings, including the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Frustrated Klay Thompson’s first NBA ejection leads to Golden State Warriors big loss
The second TNT Tuesday of the young NBA season featured the only close game of the night during the early window. Luka Doncic is great but the Dallas Mavericks are going to need to give him more help. That sure sounds familiar. In case you missed anything, here’s the scores...
FanSided
