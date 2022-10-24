ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler’s Planning Commission to review proposed draft amendment to zoning code and preliminary plan for apartments on North Maple

susan stein
2d ago

I am so disgusted with what's happening in my tiny, 3/4 sq mile town. Homeowners have enough difficulty parking as is. They've taken some of our shops & plan on taking down more. Traffic through our man street is often gridlocked, especially during rush hours. They want to build more apartments now, 5 stories high which will block sunlight, add to higher taxes for residents, less places to park on our streets, more traffic therefore more dirt, overcrowding, & potentially overcrowded classrooms. It just gets worse & worse every few years. If I wanted to live in a crowded city I be in Philey!

PHILADELPHIA, PA

