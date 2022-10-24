Ambler’s Planning Commission to review proposed draft amendment to zoning code and preliminary plan for apartments on North Maple

Read full article on original website
susan stein
2d ago
I am so disgusted with what's happening in my tiny, 3/4 sq mile town. Homeowners have enough difficulty parking as is. They've taken some of our shops & plan on taking down more. Traffic through our man street is often gridlocked, especially during rush hours. They want to build more apartments now, 5 stories high which will block sunlight, add to higher taxes for residents, less places to park on our streets, more traffic therefore more dirt, overcrowding, & potentially overcrowded classrooms. It just gets worse & worse every few years. If I wanted to live in a crowded city I be in Philey!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Related
aroundambler.com
Multiple apartment projects in Ambler are on the horizon
As AroundAmbler.com reported, on the agenda for the October 26th meeting of Ambler’s Planning Commission was an ordinance that would amend the borough’s Transit-Oriented District and the review of a preliminary plan for a 92-unit apartment building at 9 North Maple Street. The amendment and the apartments are...
West Chester Approves Development Plans at Site of Former Wyeth Pharmaceutical Factory
West Chester will soon become home to two new warehouses generating an additional $2.17 million in annual taxes, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The West Chester Borough Council has approved builder Eli Kahn Preliminary Land Development Plans to build two warehouses at the former Wyeth Pharmaceutical factory site.
morethanthecurve.com
Column | The timeline of the Conshohocken Beer Festival being denied and the reasons offered by members of the borough council after the fact
In 2020, the CPW Rotary did not consider holding the Conshohocken Beer Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2021, some festivals were taking place and the CPW Rotary started considering holding the event. A special event application was submitted to the Borough of Conshohocken in June of 2021 and the process of consideration began, however, the CPW Rotary had concerns themselves about holding an event during the pandemic and when it never made it on an agenda, just decided to wait until 2022.
WFMZ-TV Online
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
This Bucks County Town is Taking Steps to Keep Township Vehicles, Equipment Safe
Supervisors from a Bucks County township are working to ensure that township vehicles and equipment are stored safely for an upcoming project. In advance of the municipal building renovation project, Falls Township vehicles and equipment will be stored on a township-owned parcel on Lincoln Circle in an attempt to thwart theft or damage of the items and property.
A Bit of Back and Forth on Wawa’s Center City Plans
Wawa's Center City store at 12th and Market streetsImage via Monica Herndon, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Wawa’s history with Center City is complicated, writes Katie Krzaczek for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hedge Fund Manager Takes a Financial Soaking on Sale of Gladwyn Mansion — with Its Nine Bathrooms
The estate home of Andrew Barroway, up for sale at a loss to the hedge-fund manager. Hedge fund manager Andrew Barroway lost around $25 million on the sale of his lavish mansion in Gladwyne. His investment in constructing it was an estimated $35 million, reported Katherine Clarke for Mansion Global.
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Doylestown Organization Receives $630K in Funding, Will Expand to a Second Location
The LGBTQ+ organization just received major funding from a local politician.Image via The Rainbow Room. A well-known Bucks County organization, which works with young people who identify as part of there LGBT community, is expanding with a second location. Ed Doyle wrote about the expansion for TAPIntoDoylestown.
Nine Lower Bucks County Municipalities Join Statewide Crackdown on Aggressive Drivers
Several municipalities in Bucks County are collaborating with PennDOT in a statewide crackdown on aggressive drivers. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the initiative for the Upper Southampton Patch. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced earlier this week that over 50 police departments from the collar counties will join Pennsylvania State Police...
aroundambler.com
Bridge repair to result in lane closures on portion of Bethlehem Pike in Fort Washington
PennDOT has announced that starting Wednesday, October 26th, and running through late November, there will be periodic alternating lane closures scheduled on Bethlehem Pike between the Lafayette Avenue Connector and Fort Hill Drive in Fort Washington. The construction involves the repair of the bridge over Sandy Run Creek.
montco.today
Bumper-to-Bumper Bumper Crop: Montco Has Two of Top 100 Traffic Bottlenecks in the U.S.
Four high-traffic areas in Pa. are among the 100 worst truck bottlenecks in the nation, and two of them are in Montgomery County, writes Max Bennett for the Philadelphia Patch. The annual analysis published by American Transportation Research Institute measured truck-involved congestion at more than 300 highway locations nationwide. It...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia awarded an $8 million federal grant to develop programs geared towards ending young adult homelessness
On Monday, Philadelphia received nearly $9 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to develop programs focused on ending youth homelessness. According to a press release, Philadelphia plans to use the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) funding to support housing opportunities, including transitional homes...
morethanthecurve.com
The latest update on restaurants in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
The summer into mid-October saw a bunch of restaurants open in Conshohocken. This has included Morning Talk Cafe, Our Daily Bagel, Daniel’s, Conshohocken Pizza, Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill, The Couch Tomato, and finally Hook & Ladder Skybar & Kitchen and 1874 Social located within the historic firehouse connected to the Hotel West & Main (itself new).
montco.today
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
Speed slots are coming to Washington Avenue
Speed cushions and other safety measures are coming to Washington Avenue. City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson announced on Oct. 25 that $320,000 in capital funds were secured for safety infrastructure which will include speed cushions along Washington Avenue on the west side of Broad Street. The safety measures will be installed...
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
NBC Philadelphia
Sign of the Times: Crews Remove ‘Wawa' From Shuttered Center City Store
A sign of Wawa drawing back on its Philadelphia presence took place Tuesday morning as crews took down the signage in front of the recently shuttered store along Market Street at 19th Street. NBC10 cameras captured crews ripping off the light-up W's and A's from the façade of the Center...
Comments / 3