For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, the Acres of Hope ReNew Stores have you covered. Acres of Hope focuses on helping women and children overcome cycles of homelessness and trauma. The ReNew Stores in Roseville is a thrift boutique offering a variety of items and has a mission "to fund Acres of Hope through a ministry of renewal and restoration," as all proceeds cover 40 percent of the financial support for main campus in Auburn.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO