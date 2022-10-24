Read full article on original website
The Placer County Sheriff's Office ensures safety in the community
Maintaining the quality of life and ensuring that Placer County is a safe place to live, work and visit is the mission of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, according to its 2021 annual report. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office “serves the people of Placer County by providing law enforcement...
Fun with the dogs at the Lincoln Hills outdoor pool
It was fun to watch the dogs run around the Sun City Lincoln Hills outdoor pool, diving in the water, swimming and doing it again and again!. They were having so much fun at their special event during the outside pool’s closing day. What fun for the pooches and...
Acres of Hope ReNew Stores reopens in Roseville for Christmas Extravaganza
For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, the Acres of Hope ReNew Stores have you covered. Acres of Hope focuses on helping women and children overcome cycles of homelessness and trauma. The ReNew Stores in Roseville is a thrift boutique offering a variety of items and has a mission "to fund Acres of Hope through a ministry of renewal and restoration," as all proceeds cover 40 percent of the financial support for main campus in Auburn.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Furnishing alcohol to minor, imitation firearm, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. April 2. Ryan Heath Stanphill, 38, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant at Thunder Valley Casino. Oct....
Trick ride is a Halloween treat in Auburn
If you haven’t seen Anthony Cantrell’s creepy and cool 2003 GMC SUV, that’s too bad. But you still have a good week and change before the decorations come off the ride. Halloween is his favorite holiday, and Cantrell says he spends considerable time on the road so, “I bring my decorations with me. I’ve been doing it the last six years.”
Auburn Fire Chief honors engineer for going 'above and beyond'
Auburn City Fire Department Chief Dave Spencer recently named Fire Engineer Alex Lawton as the department’s 2022 Employee of the Year. “Alex brings so much to the table for us,” Spencer said. “He goes above and beyond and plays key roles in many internal committees.”. Lawton was...
Rocklin Police officers say they love what they do
In a time where law enforcement officers might not always get the respect they deserve, Rocklin Police Department’s officers say they’re still dedicated to protect and serve the community. “So many people told me not to become an officer,” said Vincent Howe, a Rocklin Police officer trainee since...
Loomis Costco, minus the gas station, approved by Planning Commission
The Loomis Planning Commission this week approved the adjusted Costco plan, minus the gas station. After five years of planning and two years of litigation, the town of Loomis settled legal disputes earlier this month with the city of Rocklin and the Citizens for Responsible Growth, paving the way for a Costco on Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road.
Lincoln Police Logs
Andre Kusuma, 28 of Elk Grove was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Oct. 16 for warrants, cited and released on scene at Industrial Avenue/Athens Drive. Hector Salcedo, 21 of Olivehurst was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 16 for warrants, cited and released on scene at Industrial Avenue/Twelve Bridges Drive. Kenya Salcedo,...
Placer's Schwarzenberg tops Oakmont's Cheng to win Foothill Valley League singles title
Placer High School senior Michelle Schwarzenberg claimed the Foothill Valley League girls tennis singles championship Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Oakmont’s Jordan Cheng. It was the third meeting between Schwarzenberg and Cheng this season with the series tied 1-1 heading into Thursday’s championship at Lincoln High School....
Rocklin Fire Department Spotlight
Rocklin Fire Department staff say they love serving the community. “I was inspired by my uncle who was a fire chief,” said Rocklin Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Molinaro. He has been with the department for 23 years. Molinaro started taking classes to become a firefighter after high school...
Auburn Police Department's first and only code enforcement officer retires
After 30 years of working for the city of Auburn, Auburn Police Department Officer Jennifer Solomon officially retired this month. “There is not enough space here to really encapsulate your career,” Police Chief Ryan Kinnan said about Solomon at the Sept. 26 city council meeting. Solomon served in many...
Roseville Fire Department gets 350 calls for service each week
The Roseville Fire Department protects the city “whether it’s a medical incident, fire, hazardous material incident, rescue situation or natural disaster,” according to the city of Roseville’s website. According to the city website, the Roseville Fire Department operates from eight stations across the Roseville area and...
Suspects, including Auburn woman, sentenced for 2021 Placerville Halloween attack
Two women, one from Auburn, were sentenced Oct. 7 in relation to a 2021 Halloween assault in Placerville. Vivian Hope Bertrand, 21, of Auburn and Theodora Athena Economou, 23, of Placerville were reportedly damaged property on Main Street and used a hatchet to injure a female victim near her left eye when she asked them to stop. A male victim also sustained a left thumb injury when attempting to stop the attack.
Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot
A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
Roseville Police Department says community can help by being aware
Our local law enforcement makes an impact daily on everyone’s lives, whether it be through community interaction or keeping residents safe. Officer Tyler Cantley of the Roseville Police Department knows and values the “true impact” he leaves on his community. It is the best part of the job for him.
Sierra View captures Rose Cup squeaker
2022 ROSE CUP SCOREBOARD Sierra View: 19-30 – 49 points Woodcreek: 15-33.5 – 48.5 points Timber Creek: 13-32 – 45 points Diamond Oaks: 13-24.5 – 37.5 points. Once a dominating team in this neighborhood golf rivalry, Sierra View Country Club had drifted into anonymity following its last Rose Cup victory eight years ago.
Six compete for three Rocklin Unified School District board seats
Three incumbents will face three challengers for three open seats in the Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees election on Nov. 8. Current Rocklin Unified School District trustees Rick Miller, Tiffany Saathoff and Dereck Counter are being challenged by Jen Brookover, Michelle Southerland and Kari Hamilton, according to the Placer County Elections Office.
Lincoln Police Department staff want to serve
Lincoln Police Department Officer Joshua Neri said he always knew he wanted to be an officer. “My dad was a police officer so as I grew up, I was inspired by seeing him in his gear,” Neri said. Neri has been in law enforcement for three years. He started...
One 8th Degree Black Belt and 14 National Champions rise from Roseville
On Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, the Moo Do Taekwondo Association held its National Testing and Championships at the Citrus Heights Community Center in Citrus Heights. Among the Black Belt testers was Master Amitis Pourarian, owner of THE STUDIO Martial Arts & Fitness in Roseville. At age 45, Pourarian tested for and successfully achieved the rank of 8th Degree Black Belt, making her one of the youngest female high ranks in the world.
