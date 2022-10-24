Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Cody Johnson in Bozeman: What You Need to Know
Cody Johnson is playing a sold-out show at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, October 29. Here's everything you need to know about the concert. Cody Johnson is a rarity in mainstream country music. He's actually a cowboy. Long before Johnson's music was gracing the airwaves on country music radio stations across America, he competed in rodeos as a bull rider. Much of his music reflects on real-life experiences and stories from that time in his life.
Zoo Montana Offering an EPIC Christmas Experience
Christmas is called the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for a good reason, especially in Magic City. Zoo Montana is hosting one of the coolest experiences for you and your family. Shoot, I don’t even have kids and I’m signing up to do this. Grab your favorite soft blanket, some snacks, and your Christmas jammies because you can now rent a S'mores Hut for a 6-hour Christmas extravaganza. You do not actually camp in these tents overnight; you rent them!
3 Mouth-Watering Wild Game Recipes Everyone Will Love in Montana
Don’t Suffer through Gamey Tasting Dinners Anymore. In Montana, hunting is a way of life. It’s in our blood, our DNA, it’s just what we do here. While there are a plethora of deer, elk, antelope and other game animals to hunt, there’s a big drawback for many people: they can’t stomach the taste.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
If Montana Towns Were Halloween Candy. Read The Hilarious List.
While they might have a lot of similarities like a Stockmans or Mint bar, most Montana cities and towns are as different as the socks you are wearing right now. If they were Halloween candy, what would they be?. We took to Facebook and did a little crowdsourcing to find...
Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?
This conversation got started when I heard that New York State banned the use of the traditional wax device to light up the jack-o-lantern. Who doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore? The New York State Division of Consumer Services, BOO! It lays out all of the laws and regulations for Halloween in the State, calls for the use of battery-operated lights, or glow sticks to reduce the chance of fires and around decorations.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
Awkward Situations That Happen in Montana
Probably every adult on earth has felt the sting of an awkward moment at least once, and according to this survey from YouGov, we all react in similar ways. We avoid eye contact, chuckle uncomfortably, fidget and blush OR simply turn around and leave the situation completely. Awkward situations can happen anywhere, and as unlikely as it may seem, awkward situations even happen here in Montana. Just writing that sentence felt awkward so I think I'm off to a great start— here's some awkwardness Montanans encounter more often than we would like:
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
msuexponent.com
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
mtpr.org
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?
As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
Are You Ready? Montana’s Annual Run For Your Life Event Is Back!
Mental health in Montana has been a topic at many schools, universities, churches, and workplaces for quite some time. There was a time when speaking about mental health was considered unacceptable. Seeking help basically meant you were "crazy" and would be sent off to be "fixed." Times have changed with...
Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley
Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
MY 103.5
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT
My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://my1035.com
Comments / 0