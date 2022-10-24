ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MY 103.5

Cody Johnson in Bozeman: What You Need to Know

Cody Johnson is playing a sold-out show at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, October 29. Here's everything you need to know about the concert. Cody Johnson is a rarity in mainstream country music. He's actually a cowboy. Long before Johnson's music was gracing the airwaves on country music radio stations across America, he competed in rodeos as a bull rider. Much of his music reflects on real-life experiences and stories from that time in his life.
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Zoo Montana Offering an EPIC Christmas Experience

Christmas is called the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for a good reason, especially in Magic City. Zoo Montana is hosting one of the coolest experiences for you and your family. Shoot, I don’t even have kids and I’m signing up to do this. Grab your favorite soft blanket, some snacks, and your Christmas jammies because you can now rent a S'mores Hut for a 6-hour Christmas extravaganza. You do not actually camp in these tents overnight; you rent them!
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?

This conversation got started when I heard that New York State banned the use of the traditional wax device to light up the jack-o-lantern. Who doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore? The New York State Division of Consumer Services, BOO! It lays out all of the laws and regulations for Halloween in the State, calls for the use of battery-operated lights, or glow sticks to reduce the chance of fires and around decorations.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Awkward Situations That Happen in Montana

Probably every adult on earth has felt the sting of an awkward moment at least once, and according to this survey from YouGov, we all react in similar ways. We avoid eye contact, chuckle uncomfortably, fidget and blush OR simply turn around and leave the situation completely. Awkward situations can happen anywhere, and as unlikely as it may seem, awkward situations even happen here in Montana. Just writing that sentence felt awkward so I think I'm off to a great start— here's some awkwardness Montanans encounter more often than we would like:
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group

Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Who owns the most water rights in Montana?

Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws

It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?

As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley

Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy