Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Took Away St. Louis School Shooter’s Gun Months Before Attack

Authorities confiscated a gun owned by the St. Louis shooter Orlando Harris ahead of Monday’s attack at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, police said Wednesday. “[The family] contacted us and said he had a firearm, I believe it could have possibly been this gun,” said Interim St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Michael Sack during a news conference, adding that the AR-15 was transferred to an “adult who could legally possess one,” though it’s unclear who that person was. “The mother wanted it out of the house, so they facilitated it, the party had it. How he acquired it after that, we don’t know. We’re looking into it,” he said. According to officials, Harris’ family did “everything that they possibly could have done” to mediate his mental health struggles, including therapy, medication and committing him to psychiatric units. “That’s why the mother is so heartbroken over the families that paid for his episode,” Sack said. The school’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and a student, Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed during the shooting on Monday, along with Harris, who died during a gunfire exchange with police.Read it at NBC News
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

St. Louis Gunman Left Chilling Note Before Storming School With 600 Rounds of Ammo, Cops Say

The gunman who killed two at a St. Louis performing arts high school on Monday left a chilling note complaining about his “isolated” existence, which he claimed created the “perfect storm” for a mass shooter, cops said Tuesday. The shooter, who was killed in a firefight with cops inside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, was identified on Monday as 19-year-old Orlando Harris. He’d graduated from the school earlier this year.“I don’t have any friends. I don’t have any family. I’ve never had a girlfriend. I’ve never had a social life. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

