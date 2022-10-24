Read full article on original website
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting
3 dead in St. Louis high school shooting
St. Louis police were inside school with shooter within 4 minutes and in a ‘firefight’ within 12 minutes
Officials have shared that four minutes after a gunman arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began opening fire, police entered the school and began searching for the shooter.
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
Man charged in downtown St. Louis stabbing
St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 11 for a stabbing in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
On Oct. 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting.
Man wounded after shots fired at south St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured following a shooting at a gas station in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of South Grand Blvd and Park Ave just before 1 p.m. after a man was shot at a BP gas station. He was taken to the hospital before paramedics got there.
Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
St. Louis School Shooter's Gun Was Taken Away, Family Intervened
Police say Orlando Harris' family did all they could, but sometimes that's "not enough"
Pokemon Go father-son team convicted of Kirkwood Park assault
A father and son have been convicted of a 2019 attack in Kirkwood Park over a game of Pokemon Go.
Cops Took Away St. Louis School Shooter’s Gun Months Before Attack
Authorities confiscated a gun owned by the St. Louis shooter Orlando Harris ahead of Monday’s attack at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, police said Wednesday. “[The family] contacted us and said he had a firearm, I believe it could have possibly been this gun,” said Interim St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Michael Sack during a news conference, adding that the AR-15 was transferred to an “adult who could legally possess one,” though it’s unclear who that person was. “The mother wanted it out of the house, so they facilitated it, the party had it. How he acquired it after that, we don’t know. We’re looking into it,” he said. According to officials, Harris’ family did “everything that they possibly could have done” to mediate his mental health struggles, including therapy, medication and committing him to psychiatric units. “That’s why the mother is so heartbroken over the families that paid for his episode,” Sack said. The school’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and a student, Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed during the shooting on Monday, along with Harris, who died during a gunfire exchange with police.Read it at NBC News
Suspect charged with murder for Fountain Park shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 23 for a deceased victim in the 700 block of North Euclid Ave. Detective Wallace Leopold reported, in a probable cause statement on Oct. 23, officers responded to a scene of a shooting. The officers located the...
Guard who confronted school gunman talks with FOX 2
For the first time, one of those who confronted the gunman in the St. Louis school shooting Monday, spoke publicly to FOX 2.
Student arrested for bringing handgun to Hazelwood West High School
A Hazelwood West High School student was taken into custody Tuesday morning for being in possession of a handgun, according to the Hazelwood Police Department.
Photos of school shooting victims released in press conference
Three are dead, including the shooter, after a south St. Louis High School shooting Monday morning.
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
Suspect In St. Louis School Shooting Had Manifesto, Police Say
Orlando Harris, 19, wrote he's been an "isolated loner" his whole life
Police: Man robbed, shot while trying to sell gun
A 21-year-old was robbed and shot after he tried to sell someone a handgun Tuesday night in north St. Louis.
St. Louis School Moves To Virtual Learning After Shooting
Students at the St. Louis school that was the scene of a shooting will remain in virtual learning for the rest of the week and the district says it could take weeks to complete necessary renovations. CBS News' Astrid Martinez has the latest details.
St. Louis man gets 6 years on federal gun charge
A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis man to six years in prison after he was caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl more than two years ago.
St. Louis Gunman Left Chilling Note Before Storming School With 600 Rounds of Ammo, Cops Say
The gunman who killed two at a St. Louis performing arts high school on Monday left a chilling note complaining about his “isolated” existence, which he claimed created the “perfect storm” for a mass shooter, cops said Tuesday. The shooter, who was killed in a firefight with cops inside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, was identified on Monday as 19-year-old Orlando Harris. He’d graduated from the school earlier this year.“I don’t have any friends. I don’t have any family. I’ve never had a girlfriend. I’ve never had a social life. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life....
