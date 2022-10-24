Read full article on original website
There was debate on social media about whether ESPN’s SkyCam caused a pass thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to become an interception. The New England Patriots did not have a good time on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Taking on the Chicago Bears, the Patriots lost convincingly by the score of 33-14. In the first half, quarterback Mac Jones was benched after throwing an interception in the first half. But was it his fault?
The St. John’s basketball program landed 2023 junior college recruit Yaxel Lendeborg. Reinforcements are finally coming to the 2023 recruiting class for the St. John’s basketball program after the Johnnies landed a commitment from Yaxel Lendeborg on Wednesday evening. Lendeborg, a Pennsauken, New Jersey product, currently stars at...
St. John’s basketball unofficially started its season with an exhibition victory over Adelphi. Hoops were back inside Carnesecca Arena on Wednesday night as the St. John’s basketball team hosted Adelphi, a Division II program, in its first exhibition game of the preseason. The Johnnies were playing its fourth...
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police will receive roughly $2.7 million in federal funding to fight against the use of illegal and dangerous drugs across the state.Maryland's Democrats U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen along with Reps. Stenny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, and Anthony Brown announced the new funding on Monday.The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Methamphetamine Program and Anti-Heroin Task Force, according to congressional staff.These programs help state law enforcement agencies investigate and shut down laboratories and drug distribution networks that facilitate the sale of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, congressional staff said.The COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion in the advancement of community policing, according to congressional staff. Some of that money has been shared through grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 136,000 officers, congressional staff said.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
