WDBJ7.com
VDOT advising race fans to follow signs to reduce traffic for races at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT says to expect an increase in the volume of traffic near Martinsville Speedway. Officials say the increase in traffic is expected to be from October 27 to the 30th. VDOT says it will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to assist...
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
BOOsch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Martinsville Advance
● Baseball’s postseason has reached its homestretch with the juggernaut Houston Astros squaring off against the upstart Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. And just as the hitters on those two teams crack the bat and put the ball in play, Kevin Harvick has proven to be a heckuva cleanup hitter at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, site of Sunday’s Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. Harvick is batting almost .500 when it comes to finishing among the top-10 at Martinsville. The driver of the No. 4 BOOsch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has made 42 career Cup Series starts at the .526-mile oval and recorded 20 top-10s, the third-highest tally among active Cup Series drivers. Only Denny Hamlin (22 top-10s) and Kyle Busch (21 top-10s) have more.
cardinalnews.org
Pulaski is reinventing itself: ‘I feel like good stuff’s finally happening here’
In September, Pulaski’s town council voted to change Main and Third streets from one-way to two-way. Some stoplights have been removed, and speed limits on some streets have been reduced. Streets in and around town once carried heavy trucks to and from textile mills, foundries and furniture factories. Now,...
chathamstartribune.com
'Let's do this' for safety
More than 175 runners and walker registered for the Jimmy Rich 5K held Saturday at Anglers Park in Danville. The race was in honor of Rich, who was killed by a distracted driver in January while out on a run. "It's amazing to see so many people come out to...
WBTM
Danville Police Officer Receives MADD Virginia Award
Danville Police Officer Jacob H. Logan received the 2022 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Virginia award in recognition of his outstanding efforts in combating impaired driving in Danville. The MADD Virginia awards are presented each year to honor and recognize the officers who have been identified by their localities as...
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway gearing up for a packed 75th anniversary race weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – For the past few years, Halloween weekend in Southwest Virginia has included an exciting time for race fans at the Martinsville Speedway – and that’s no different this fall. As the historic racetrack celebrates its 75th anniversary of short track racing, it will do so with lots of fun family filled activities.
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
wfxrtv.com
Police in Roanoke investigating shooting on Syracuse Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue Northwest at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 26. Police say they arrived in the area and found a man in a vehicle with serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wakg.com
Danville Utilities Opens Battery Energy Storage Project to Save Consumers Money
Danville Utilities held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for their new battery energy storage pilot project. Battery storage is one of several initiatives that Danville Utilities has undertaken to offset some of the volatility of the energy market. The project by Delorean Power, will reduce the energy demand during peak...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSET
Bucket list item: Go stargazing at Staunton River State Park
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Tourism Department is helping Virginians cross a pretty cool item off their bucket list. According to their Facebook page, folks can gather at Staunton River State Park for a public star viewing night. The Fall Star Party will take place on...
WSLS
No students hurt after crash involving Roanoke County school bus
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County school officials say a bus was involved in a crash Monday (Oct. 24) but no students were hurt. School leaders told 10 News that four students and three adults were onboard at the time of the crash and had been returning to the Burton Center after attending an event downtown.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Motorists can expect delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Tower Lane. As of 5:45 p.m., the south left shoulder and left lane...
