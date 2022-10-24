Johnston man wins $1 million, then takes off running

After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.” […]

