Selma, NC

Johnston man wins $1 million, then takes off running

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago

After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.” […]

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

