New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
BBC
Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule
The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line
Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
BBC
Manchester City Women: WSL club stop wearing white shorts because of period concerns
Manchester City Women have brought forward a move to change the colour of their shorts to help players "feel more comfortable" while on their periods. The Women's Super League club initially announced on Tuesday that the change would come into effect next season. But they will now play in their...
England World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Expectations are high, and hopes even higher, that England can pull off another superb run at a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has instilled a confidence in his squad which has brought a belief that England can finally win the World Cup again. That confidence is also reflected in the betting markets with the Three Lions third favourites to lift the trophy behind Brazil and France.Yet faith in Southgate and his squad is not as strong as it was after England stumbled through this...
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: BBC coverage times, competition schedule & GB squad
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. The Gymnastics World Championships start in Liverpool on Saturday, and BBC Sport has live coverage of all the finals. Following a...
BBC
Tim Paine: Cricket South Africa says ball-tampering allegations 'unfortunate' in timing
Cricket South Africa says it is "unfortunate" ex-Australia captain Tim Paine's claims that South Africa tampered with the ball in 2018 did not emerge "at the appropriate time". Australians Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft nine months for their parts in tampering with...
BBC
Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up
England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
Italy lock handed 12-game ban for biting during Women’s Rugby World Cup
Italy lock Sara Tounesi has been handed a 12-game ban for biting during the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. Tounesi was cited for biting an opponent in her side’s 21-8 Pool B win over Japan and the decision was upheld by the tournament’s judicial committee.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails 'emotional' win over England
Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side's T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as "amazing and emotional". His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.
BBC
Wasps: Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch join Stade Francais after Coventry club's demise
Wasps pair Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch have become the latest two players to find new clubs after signing for French Top 14 side Stade Francais. They were part of the 167 players and staff who had their contracts cancelled by Wasps, when the Coventry-based club went into administration on 18 October.
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Dmitry Tursunov says 'red flags' convinced him to end coaching trial
Dmitry Tursunov says "red flags" convinced him to stop coaching British number one Emma Raducanu. The Russian says he advised former US Open champion Raducanu, 19, and her team that she needed to listen to "one voice". Tursunov, Raducanu's fourth coach in 15 months, said: "I felt like there were...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England have 'more to come' despite France win
Two wins from two is the exactly the way we wanted to start this Rugby League World Cup with England. France were beaten 42-18 at Bolton in front of nearly 24,000 fans, to follow up the win over Samoa and put us top of our group. But the positive thing...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Ex-footballer Stuart Pearce inspires England before Greece match
Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane has brought in former footballer Stuart...
BBC
Burnley apologise for 'unacceptable behaviour' of fans at Sunderland
Burnley have apologised for the "unacceptable behaviour" of some of their fans in the win at Sunderland. Saturday's match was briefly halted in the first half because missiles were being thrown from the upper tier of the stand housing Burnley supporters. It is understood an eight-year-old was injured. The Clarets...
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
sporf.com
Italian rugby player given 12-match ban for biting opponent during rugby world cup
Italian second-row, Sara Tounesi has received a 12-match suspension after biting an opposing player at the Rugby World Cup 2021. The shocking incident occurred during her country’s 21-8 victory over Japan. In this pool B fixture, match officials did not address the bite during the game. However, the sport’s...
Champions League success ‘a really good sign’ for English game, Magdalena Eriksson claims
Magdalena Eriksson believes it is good for English football that domestic clubs are performing well in the Women’s Champions League ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming group game against Vllaznia.Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the French capital last Thursday, the day after Arsenal triumphed 5-1 at reigning European champions Lyon.Last year Chelsea – the Women’s Super League champions – were unable to qualify from their group, with Wolfsburg and Juventus progressing instead of the Blues.And defender Eriksson, 29, is impressed with the turnaround, saying: “It’s really good for the league that English teams are doing well in Europe.“It means that we...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Qualification Is Not Secure
Liverpool had an horrifically poor start to their Champions League campaign back September. They lost 4-1 to Napoli away, in what looked to be a grim portent of the season to come. However, since that defeat, Liverpool have rallied in their group, winning the following three matches: two against Rangers...
