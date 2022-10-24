ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
BBC

Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule

The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
The Independent

England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line

Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
The Independent

England World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Expectations are high, and hopes even higher, that England can pull off another superb run at a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has instilled a confidence in his squad which has brought a belief that England can finally win the World Cup again. That confidence is also reflected in the betting markets with the Three Lions third favourites to lift the trophy behind Brazil and France.Yet faith in Southgate and his squad is not as strong as it was after England stumbled through this...
BBC

Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up

England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails 'emotional' win over England

Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side's T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as "amazing and emotional". His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England have 'more to come' despite France win

Two wins from two is the exactly the way we wanted to start this Rugby League World Cup with England. France were beaten 42-18 at Bolton in front of nearly 24,000 fans, to follow up the win over Samoa and put us top of our group. But the positive thing...
BBC

Burnley apologise for 'unacceptable behaviour' of fans at Sunderland

Burnley have apologised for the "unacceptable behaviour" of some of their fans in the win at Sunderland. Saturday's match was briefly halted in the first half because missiles were being thrown from the upper tier of the stand housing Burnley supporters. It is understood an eight-year-old was injured. The Clarets...
BBC

Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'

The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
The Independent

Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful

Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
sporf.com

Italian rugby player given 12-match ban for biting opponent during rugby world cup

Italian second-row, Sara Tounesi has received a 12-match suspension after biting an opposing player at the Rugby World Cup 2021. The shocking incident occurred during her country’s 21-8 victory over Japan. In this pool B fixture, match officials did not address the bite during the game. However, the sport’s...
The Independent

Champions League success ‘a really good sign’ for English game, Magdalena Eriksson claims

Magdalena Eriksson believes it is good for English football that domestic clubs are performing well in the Women’s Champions League ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming group game against Vllaznia.Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the French capital last Thursday, the day after Arsenal triumphed 5-1 at reigning European champions Lyon.Last year Chelsea – the Women’s Super League champions – were unable to qualify from their group, with Wolfsburg and Juventus progressing instead of the Blues.And defender Eriksson, 29, is impressed with the turnaround, saying: “It’s really good for the league that English teams are doing well in Europe.“It means that we...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Qualification Is Not Secure

Liverpool had an horrifically poor start to their Champions League campaign back September. They lost 4-1 to Napoli away, in what looked to be a grim portent of the season to come. However, since that defeat, Liverpool have rallied in their group, winning the following three matches: two against Rangers...

