ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
WATERBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford police: Video shows man breaking into Athenian Diner

MILFORD — Police are looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing the Athenian Diner on Boston Post Road last month. Milford police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect moving through the eatery and asked for the public's help to identify him. The incident occurred around 6:45...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested after allegedly dragging Danbury city employee with a car

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police arrested a man who allegedly dragged a city employee more than 40 feet with his car. On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., officers responded to King Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car. When officers arrived, they located a Danbury city employee with minor injuries […]
DANBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Nearly 20 officers respond to Fairfield home after man failed to appear in court

A Fairfield man, with a lengthy criminal history, was arrested by police Wednesday night on Mona Terrace after he refused to come out of his home for a half an hour. Nearly 20 Fairfield police officers responded to 59 Mona Terrace around 7 p.m. Wednesday to arrest 46-year-old Neil Bhatia because they say he failed to appear in court on several charges, including risk of injury to a minor and violation of a protective order.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man accused of shooting New Haven officer scheduled to face a judge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday. Jose Claudio was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and other charges. He also faces charges for a domestic violence incident, for which police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from South Windsor was arrested in connection to a deadly Hartford crash from earlier this year. Police said it happened just after midnight January 1 in the area of Main Street and Battles Street. Officers responded for the report of a serious crash...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
ENFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Waterbury purse-snatchers found in stolen car, police say

WATERBURY — Police say suspects in a robbery of an older woman were found shortly afterward in a stolen car Monday afternoon. Ervin Barr, 21, of Waterbury, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree robbery and interfering with police. Police described Barr, who was arraigned Tuesday, as...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary

VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit. Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy