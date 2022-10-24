Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate copper thefts
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
milfordmirror.com
Milford police: Video shows man breaking into Athenian Diner
MILFORD — Police are looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing the Athenian Diner on Boston Post Road last month. Milford police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect moving through the eatery and asked for the public's help to identify him. The incident occurred around 6:45...
Man arrested after allegedly dragging Danbury city employee with a car
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police arrested a man who allegedly dragged a city employee more than 40 feet with his car. On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., officers responded to King Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car. When officers arrived, they located a Danbury city employee with minor injuries […]
milfordmirror.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
Eyewitness News
Watertown Police: Bomb squad responded for suspicious item found on Main Street
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department responded the area of Main Street and Cherry Avenue for the report of a suspicious item found. Police say the area is safe and the incident is resolved. The area of Main Street from Cherry Avenue to Trumbull Street was closed due...
News 12
Nearly 20 officers respond to Fairfield home after man failed to appear in court
A Fairfield man, with a lengthy criminal history, was arrested by police Wednesday night on Mona Terrace after he refused to come out of his home for a half an hour. Nearly 20 Fairfield police officers responded to 59 Mona Terrace around 7 p.m. Wednesday to arrest 46-year-old Neil Bhatia because they say he failed to appear in court on several charges, including risk of injury to a minor and violation of a protective order.
Eyewitness News
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer scheduled to face a judge
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday. Jose Claudio was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and other charges. He also faces charges for a domestic violence incident, for which police...
Eyewitness News
South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from South Windsor was arrested in connection to a deadly Hartford crash from earlier this year. Police said it happened just after midnight January 1 in the area of Main Street and Battles Street. Officers responded for the report of a serious crash...
2 teens accused of firing gun over highway in Southington, stolen car seized
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens were arrested in Southington in connection to a stolen car and shots fired incident in the town. Police said on Oct. 23 at 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Garden Path Florist on Shuttle Meadow Road for the report of a suspicious car in the parking lot. Police identified […]
Eyewitness News
‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
sheltonherald.com
Waterbury purse-snatchers found in stolen car, police say
WATERBURY — Police say suspects in a robbery of an older woman were found shortly afterward in a stolen car Monday afternoon. Ervin Barr, 21, of Waterbury, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree robbery and interfering with police. Police described Barr, who was arraigned Tuesday, as...
Eyewitness News
Video shows large reckless driving gathering in Wethersfield HomeGoods parking lot
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Reckless drivers have become a problem in Wethersfield, according to neighbors. Channel 3 obtained video from a viewer that showed drivers in the parking lot of HomeGoods on the Silas Deane Highway, speeding, and doing doughnuts and burnouts. It happened Saturday night. According to the...
Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary
VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit. Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree...
Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food
A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
15-Year-Old Stabs Parent With Pocket Knife At Winsted Residence, Police Say
A Connecticut teen has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a parent with a pocket knife. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 on Pratt Street. According to Chief William Fitzgerald of the Winchester Police, officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at...
Eyewitness News
Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
Two teens shot in Hartford
Two teens shot in Hartford, each of them suffering non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospitals in the Connecticut state capital city
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
Comments / 4