A Fairfield man, with a lengthy criminal history, was arrested by police Wednesday night on Mona Terrace after he refused to come out of his home for a half an hour. Nearly 20 Fairfield police officers responded to 59 Mona Terrace around 7 p.m. Wednesday to arrest 46-year-old Neil Bhatia because they say he failed to appear in court on several charges, including risk of injury to a minor and violation of a protective order.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO