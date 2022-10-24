Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Ryan Ricker's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Ryan Ricker’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer’s body camera during an officer involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur police officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said
DECATUR — A 22-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds that were considered life threatening, officials said. According to Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll, police were called to a local hospital around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a gunshot victim undergoing treatment.
foxillinois.com
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
Herald & Review
Detective Jason Hesse's body cam video of vehicle ramming
Warning: This video contains graphic language. The Decatur Police detective cries out as he is struck by the force of the impact.
Herald & Review
Decatur man who stole veteran's cemetery flag gets 6 month jail sentence
Joseph P. Farrar, 52, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Diane Couri and admitted a charge of theft of property worth more than $500 when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court. He had been free on bail and his plea for a delay in the start of...
WAND TV
Police: Child who was shot in Champaign now in stable condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child who had been in critical condition after a shooting in Champaign is now expected to be ok, Champaign Police said. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a...
Decatur Police releases video of officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department released on Monday video footage of a shooting that left two police officers hurt and a suspect dead earlier this month. The shooting happened during a traffic stop on Oct. 12. Police Chief Shane Brendel said the officers pulled over Jamontey Neal’s car after learning from an […]
newschannel20.com
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested in Woodford County for having stolen vehicle
GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – A Chicago man was arrested in Woodford County after being caught with an allegedly stolen car. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says deputies pulled Kenneth Dean’s vehicle over on Route 116 in Germantown Hills prior to 7:00 A.M. Tuesday, but Dean allegedly fled on foot.
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
WAND TV
Man accused of shooting Decatur woman, Mary E. Bond, found guilty of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur was found guilty of first degree murder. Lamar T. Williams, 44, was charged on seven separate counts, and during his bench trial proceedings, a judge found him guilty of Murder with strong probability to kill/ injure, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.
Herald & Review
Decatur man guilty of murder in shooting rampage
DECATUR — Lamar T. Williams wanted one of his guns back and the girlfriend who had taken it, and when she didn’t return he retaliated with a Decatur shooting spree that left the girlfriend’s Decatur grandmother shot dead. Williams was convicted of murder Wednesday after a three-day...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police investigate Friday night shots fired incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of...
Central Illinois Proud
BPD shares safety tips after attempted vehicle theft, shots fired Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have released safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after an attempted car theft led to shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Bloomington Police responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North...
Herald & Review
Decatur's resale burglar gets 5 year sentence
DECATUR — Randolph R. Hayes, a Decatur burglar who specialized in stealing items and trying to sell them back to their owners, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Hayes, 67, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw him admit a charge of attempted burglary. A further burglary charge was then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.
UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning
Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
