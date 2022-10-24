DECATUR, Ill. — Recently released video footage reveals stunning details about an Illinois shooting earlier this month that left two officers wounded and a suspect dead. The traffic stopped turned deadly when a suspect opened fire on the officers moments after he was pulled over, according to WAND News. Video shows Jamontey O. Neal, 32, refusing to comply after police asked him to show his hands and place them on the steering wheel. At that point, one officer noticed what he suspected was a handgun in the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle and tried to remove Neal from the car.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO