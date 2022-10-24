ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Deadpool/Wolverine Team-Up Came Together

A lot of Marvel news leaks in advance these days, but the announcement that Deadpool 3 was becoming a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie — with Hugh Jackman back in his signature role several years after he made his “final” appearance as the character in Logan — was a real shock. Jackman was previously adamant that he was done playing Wolverine, and Logan was a pretty conclusive ending to his story. Plus, Jackman’s X-Men movies were made by Fox, and with Marvel now controlling those properties and characters, it looked like the company was ready to bring in a whole new cast to portray their mutant heroes.
Is Andy Serkis Playing Snoke on ‘Andor’?

The following post contains minor SPOILERS for Andor, but nothing really beyond the fact that Andy Serkis has a role on the show — which has been spoiled in numerous articles already. With each new episode, the title Andor becomes more and more ironic. This is not a show...
Marvel May Have Accidentally Revealed Emilia Clarke‘s ‘Secret Invasion’ Role

Marvel's always extremely careful to keep new developments under wraps. That’s why it's so strange that they may have leaked the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character. Fans have known that she’d be appearing in Secret Invasion for a while, but nobody knew who she was playing. The show is coming to Disney+ next year, and it has huge implications for the MCU going forward.
A ‘Good Burger Sequel Is ‘Gonna Happen’ Says Kenan Thompson

Good Burger may soon be the home of the Good Burger again really soon. It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, is really happening. Thompson himself says that the script for the movie is written and that the sequel is “gonna happen,” some 25 years after the original hit theaters.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Return in First ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer

Luckily, we got a little surprise in our stockings before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special! Kevin Bacon? You shouldn’t have! If you aren't entirely sold on the idea, you should know that James Gunn called it the greatest thing he’s ever done. Plus, we might get to see Groot as a Christmas tree.
Kevin Feige Reveals What Connects Everything in MCU Phase 4

Marvel’s Phase 4 can feel a little disjointed depending on your perspective. That’s why it's helpful that Kevin Feige explained how it all works out. People have a few gripes about Phase 4 and the state of the MCU in general right now, but hopefully, those are on their way to being fixed.
Jules Bass, Producer of Classics ‘Frosty’ and ‘Rudolph’, Dies at 87

Jules Bass is responsible for some of the all-time greatest Christmas specials ever made. Although he’s passed away, his work will live on. Jules Bass worked on classics like The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. While he's perhaps most well-known for that body of work, he was also a composer and lyricist. He also co-directed and produced a little series called Thundercats with Arthur Rankin Jr.
