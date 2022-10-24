Don’t even try to keep score of the Connecticut State Police ticket scandal, because the scoreboard is broken. Discovering that even one traffic ticket issued by Connecticut State Police was falsified would be a cause for concern. Finding out that at least 1,372 manipulated records were sent to the Connecticut Racial Profiling Project will taint faith in state police far beyond the four troopers already under fire for boosting their numbers with fake tickets.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO