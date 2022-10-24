ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 CT diners open for late-night (or all-night) eats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Denny's presence may be shrinking in Connecticut, but the state is full of locally-owned diners, serving up generous portions of comfort food, plenty of hot coffee and typically breakfast all day. Whether you're looking for a three-egg omelet, a giant cheeseburger deluxe or housemade desserts, these spots offer it all.
These are the top 4 most expensive properties for sale in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether for sale or for rent, Connecticut is no stranger to expensive properties. This fall, Litchfield County’s most expensive listing clocked in at $16 million, while a Greenwich estate for sale with a 30-car garage had a price tag of $33.8 million.
16 places to hang out with llamas and alpacas in Connecticut

You don't have to fly out to Peru to walk with llamas or alpacas — you can do that right in Connecticut. The state is filled with farms and sanctuaries where visitors can interact with the furry beasts, buy warm products made with their fiber and even purchase an animal of their very own.
Editorial: 1,372 ticket discrepancies demand deeper probe into CT trooper scandal

Don’t even try to keep score of the Connecticut State Police ticket scandal, because the scoreboard is broken. Discovering that even one traffic ticket issued by Connecticut State Police was falsified would be a cause for concern. Finding out that at least 1,372 manipulated records were sent to the Connecticut Racial Profiling Project will taint faith in state police far beyond the four troopers already under fire for boosting their numbers with fake tickets.
Police: No remains in car buried behind California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Crews fully excavated a car that police said was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago and found no human remains, authorities said Monday. The convertible Mercedes Benz filled with bags of unused concrete was discovered last week by landscapers...
