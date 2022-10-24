Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Green Bay Packers Rumored to Be Pursuing 2 New York Jets Wide Receivers
The Green Bay Packers' offense needs help. A report Monday indicated it could come from the New York Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Now that the Packers could be targeting a pair of Jets wide receivers prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Schefter pointed to Elijah Moore and ...
New York Jets Options to Replace Breece Hall
On Sunday, October 23rd, the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9, securing their fourth straight victory. However, it did not come without a cost. During the game, rookie sensation Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and minor meniscus injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2022 season.
Big Jets, Jaguars Trade Has Officially Been Announced
After losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, the New York Jets officially made the move to acquire Jaguars RB James Robinson on Tuesday. "We have traded [James Robinson] to the New York Jets," the team announced via Twitter. Robinson had been the team's leading rusher...
New York Jets RB Breece Hall suffers season-ending injury
The worst-case scenario with the New York Jets star rookie running back Breece Hall has officially been confirmed. It was just reported by multiple sources that Hall did indeed suffer a torn ACL and also has a meniscus injury that will sideline him for the rest of 2022. Just a crushing blow for the special rookie and this high-flying Jets football team.
Broncos Designate OL Tom Compton To Return
Compton, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of South Dakota by Washington back in 2012. Compton spent four years in Washington before signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2016. Compton spent a year with the Bears and Vikings before the Jets signed him for the 2019 season....
Jets lose RB Breece Hall, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker for season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In the span of seven offensive plays Sunday, the New York Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker -- two of their top players -- to season-ending injuries. An MRI confirmed an ACL tear and a meniscus injury for Hall, who...
American Flag Football League Sells Boston, Vegas Franchises for $3M
The American Flag Football League, which is launching a professional league in spring 2023, has sold its first franchises in Boston and Las Vegas at a price of $3 million each. “It wasn’t our intention to sell any of the teams, but we started to see a lot of interest and shifted our attitude on that,” league founder Jeff Lewis said in a video call. “We will open with four to six teams, at least four of which will be owned by external parties.” The first two franchises were sold to private investors; Lewis declined to name them, though the investors currently...
Jets brace for worst on running back Breece Hall (knee)
The New York Jets are bracing for MRI results Monday to confirm their fears that rookie running back Breece Hall
