The American Flag Football League, which is launching a professional league in spring 2023, has sold its first franchises in Boston and Las Vegas at a price of $3 million each. “It wasn’t our intention to sell any of the teams, but we started to see a lot of interest and shifted our attitude on that,” league founder Jeff Lewis said in a video call. “We will open with four to six teams, at least four of which will be owned by external parties.” The first two franchises were sold to private investors; Lewis declined to name them, though the investors currently...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 MINUTES AGO