I’m an interior designer – 10 cheap things that will make your home look more expensive
THERE'S no need to blow your budget on decor when there are plenty of cheap options that give off an expensive aesthetic. One interior design expert shared 10 affordable items he's found that look luxe. YouTube user Garrett is a practical designer, meaning he isn't willing to sacrifice his budget...
homedit.com
Black Doors White Trim: A Striking Look for Interior and Exterior
Black doors white trim creates a look that is stylish but also classic. It is not as simple to pair just any white with any black. According to Real Simple, “[t]he painted door look, especially when paired with a lighter surrounding trim and wall paint, is striking and dramatic.” Nothing creates that drama better than the contrasting tones of black and white.
BHG
Old Money Decor Is the Timeless Look Taking Over Interiors
There’s a fresh decorating trend on the scene, and it’s rich. We’re saying goodbye to the new and flashy and hello to a blast from the past that’s anything but boring. The old money aesthetic is taking the design and fashion worlds by storm, with no sign of letting up anytime soon.
Designer Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Selecting Paint Colors
Choosing paint colors for your home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Do you go with the warm-toned gray to create a sense of coziness or a cool-toned gray to brighten up the space? Maybe your room is filled with neutrals, and you want to add a pop of color but aren't sure how pigmented it should be. Yes, all these questions flood our brains to the point where we surrender to a basic coat of white paint and call it a day. However, we believe you can avoid creating a bland design by following the tips of interior designer Genevieve Gorder.
findingfarina.com
A Complete Guide to Interior Design Trends in 2022
Is a makeover or remodeling on your home’s plan for this year?. One of the best ways to up your interior style game is by choosing the right interior design trends. Trending styles can help you create a look that’s more up-to-date, modern, and ahead of the curve. Interior design trends are the ideal way to bring a cohesive look to your home with a modern twist.
BHG
This Traditional Kitchen Features French Countryside Appeal
When Laurin White talks about a dream trip, she gives the familiar phrase an entirely new definition. Returning home from Normandy and Paris, the Alabama-based designer was in a bit of a fog as she set off to create a kitchen for Houston clients Wes and Rebecca Hickey. “It was like I had writer’s block on the design,” she says. Then inspiration came rushing in like the Seine.
5 Things To Know Before Splurging On A Farmhouse Sink
If you want to renovate your kitchen, you may be wondering what kind of style to go for. Here are five things to know before splurging on a farmhouse sink.
hypebeast.com
Poltrona Frau is Bringing Back a Brutalist-Style Sofa
When Pierluigi Cerri designed the Ouverture sofa back in 1982, he was looking toward the future. Now, 40 years later, Poltrona Frau is bringing the piece into the present day, and is reissuing the cult classic design to a new audience. Cerri’s original inspirations behind the piece ranged from the...
5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic
There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
5 Easy Ways To Take Your Planters From Boring To Beautiful
If you want to spruce up your planter's appearance, we've compiled creative and straightforward ways to make your boring planters much more beautiful.
It’s Way Day, the Best Time of Year to Shop for Furniture
Don’t worry, this isn’t a real holiday. Way Day is a two-day shopping event at Wayfair, where all the furniture is up to 80% off and everything ships for free. Up for big discounts: living room seating, dining room sets, area rugs, bar stools, bedding, lighting, shelving and even cookware and kitchen appliances.
hypebeast.com
Marc Newson's Furniture Touches Down at Gagosian Athens
A collection of new limited-edition furniture pieces by Marc Newson are going on show at the Gagosian‘s Athens outpost, in an exhibition that celebrates Greece’s traditional colors. For the show, which officially opens October 25, Newson has released a new chair and lounge – both of which make...
5 Reasons Why You Should Add Vanity Lighting To Your Bathroom
If you're neglecting your bathroom lighting, you're neglecting a large portion of the room's design. Here's why you need vanity lighting in particular.
5 Places Besides The Kitchen To Use Cafe Curtains
Even if the term cafe curtains doesn't ring a bell for you, you've probably seen these window coverings before. Here are five areas you can use them.
Textiles Designer John Robshaw On Creating Playful Kids' Rooms Everyone Will Love – Exclusive
John Robshaw has a new collection of kids' textiles at Crate & Barrel. He describes what makes him excited about the pieces and why parents will love them too.
How To Make A Scarecrow For Your Garden
Scarecrows not only keep birds away from your vegetables but can also give your backyard or front porch an autumn-approved aesthetic. Here is how to make one.
Is Using Painter's Tape Really Worth The Hassle?
If you want to give your walls a new color, you will be interested in ways to paint your home like a professional. Is using painter's tape worth the hassle?
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Somos Familia” Boasts Decorative Textiles
While only a few weeks remain in Latin Heritage Month, The Swoosh is putting its final touches on the roster of silhouettes centered around the brand’s “Somos Familia” collection – translating to “We Are Family” in English. Following the release of an Air Force 1 and Air Trainer 1, The Swoosh is electing the Nike Dunk High for its latest foray into decorative hispanic imagery.
Marcus Lemonis Details The Importance Of Including Your Family In Your Home Reno Plans – Exclusive
"The Renovator" host Marcus Lemonis shared why it's important for a whole family to weigh in on a home renovation and explained the top factors to keep in mind.
