I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Lumber?
When looking for lumber for your next DIY project, Home Depot and Lowe's are two go-to spots for their large selections. So, which one has the better deals?
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
What Kind Of Appliances Can You Really Use In A Tiny House?
Tiny living has its advantages, but usable space comes at a premium. This means thinking long and hard about which appliances you can and cannot live without.
5 Things To Know Before Splurging On A Farmhouse Sink
If you want to renovate your kitchen, you may be wondering what kind of style to go for. Here are five things to know before splurging on a farmhouse sink.
Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including Target)
The religious sect’s classic design style is enjoying a resurgence.
I let an interior designer critique my 1-bedroom apartment. Here's how he'd make the open-plan living space look bigger and brighter.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel recruited Jordan Samson, a TikTok-famous interior designer, to help transform her open-plan living and kitchen area.
The Daily South
Exclusive: HGTV Home Debuts First Line Of Holiday Decor Products
Today, with just two months to go until Christmas, HGTV Home has debuted its first ever line of holiday decor. Available online now via your favorite retailers, the HGTV Home Collection is a collaborative effort with National Tree Company, an industry leader in high-quality holiday decor. From throw pillows to tree skirts, the festive line includes an assortment of fun items inspired by popular holiday themes that can be mixed and matched to suit every style.
Architectural Shingles Vs. 3-Tab Shingles: What's The Difference?
Architectural shingles and 3-tab shingles each have their own pros and cons. Learn about which type of shingle you should choose for your home, and why.
Why You Should Keep Weather In Mind When Buying A Tiny House
Like any living situation, not all tiny homes are created equal. Something also to keep in mind when perusing options is the area's typical weather conditions.
hunker.com
12 Serena & Lily Dupes to Master the Coastal Look for Less
If you're ever looking for a masterclass in coastal home decor, just flip open a Serena & Lily catalog. Founded in 2003, the popular furniture retailer describes its "breezy California style" as a blend of casual, coastal, relaxed, and refined. But when you're shopping on a budget, the often-pricey pieces can feel more inspirational than attainable — until now.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny Cabin Overlooking Texas Hill Country
The modern tiny cabin in Texas features 100 acres of hill country views and is a beautifully-designed modern abode. It has full-wall doors that open up to a two-tier porch, as well as a glass ceiling that allows you to stargaze in bed. So romantic!. The porch also has a...
AOL Corp
Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27
Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
Property Virgins Host Sandra Rinomato's Must-See Advice For First-Time Homebuyers
Buying your first home is no small feat. Real estate expert Sandra Rinomato has helped first-time buyers navigate this process and shares her top tips.
5 Places Besides The Kitchen To Use Cafe Curtains
Even if the term cafe curtains doesn't ring a bell for you, you've probably seen these window coverings before. Here are five areas you can use them.
techaiapp.com
First Look | La Cornue’s New Flagship Showroom
Your practice draws on architecture, interiors, furniture and art through a ‘classic modernist’ lens. How does La Cornue’s showroom design straddle these disciplines?. Thomas Hamel: The showroom exterior, a classic High Street shopfront, could be found in many a city in Europe. Internally, we wanted to celebrate the incredible finishes the La Cornue product offers. So we complemented them with things like the Worldstone New York marble splashback, thick floating art shelves and generous bull-nosed bench edges, all working well with the cleaner lines of the white, chrome and brass Matthew Quinn Chateau 180 cooker and the custom hammered brass range hood.
Is Using Painter's Tape Really Worth The Hassle?
If you want to give your walls a new color, you will be interested in ways to paint your home like a professional. Is using painter's tape worth the hassle?
Before and After: This Kitchen Goes from “Cave-Like” to Light and Bright
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
