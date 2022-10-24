ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years

If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily South

Exclusive: HGTV Home Debuts First Line Of Holiday Decor Products

Today, with just two months to go until Christmas, HGTV Home has debuted its first ever line of holiday decor. Available online now via your favorite retailers, the HGTV Home Collection is a collaborative effort with National Tree Company, an industry leader in high-quality holiday decor. From throw pillows to tree skirts, the festive line includes an assortment of fun items inspired by popular holiday themes that can be mixed and matched to suit every style.
hunker.com

12 Serena & Lily Dupes to Master the Coastal Look for Less

If you're ever looking for a masterclass in coastal home decor, just flip open a Serena & Lily catalog. Founded in 2003, the popular furniture retailer describes its "breezy California style" as a blend of casual, coastal, relaxed, and refined. But when you're shopping on a budget, the often-pricey pieces can feel more inspirational than attainable — until now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny Cabin Overlooking Texas Hill Country

The modern tiny cabin in Texas features 100 acres of hill country views and is a beautifully-designed modern abode. It has full-wall doors that open up to a two-tier porch, as well as a glass ceiling that allows you to stargaze in bed. So romantic!. The porch also has a...
AOL Corp

Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27

Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
techaiapp.com

First Look | La Cornue’s New Flagship Showroom

Your practice draws on architecture, interiors, furniture and art through a ‘classic modernist’ lens. How does La Cornue’s showroom design straddle these disciplines?. Thomas Hamel: The showroom exterior, a classic High Street shopfront, could be found in many a city in Europe. Internally, we wanted to celebrate the incredible finishes the La Cornue product offers. So we complemented them with things like the Worldstone New York marble splashback, thick floating art shelves and generous bull-nosed bench edges, all working well with the cleaner lines of the white, chrome and brass Matthew Quinn Chateau 180 cooker and the custom hammered brass range hood.
NEW YORK STATE
The Kitchn

Before and After: This Kitchen Goes from “Cave-Like” to Light and Bright

Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
LONG BEACH, CA
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy