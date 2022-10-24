Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
ramblinwreck.com
The Last Word Before Game 8 at Florida State
Last Thursday versus Virginia, Florida native So. DB LaMiles Brooks (20 – above) became the first NCAA Division I FBS player this season with a fumble recovery, an interception return for a touchdown and at least nine tackles in a game this season. UNIFORM UNVEIL. ELEY AND SON. ORANGE...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech Football: Another tough loss for struggling Hokies squad
Being honest here, when the replay review told us that Grant Wells had scored on a 20-yard run, I thought Virginia Tech had it wrapped up. The TD made it 21-3 Hokies with 4:03 to go in the third, and NC State, ranked 24th, but not at all the same team without Devin Leary at QB, seemed lifeless.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 10 Georgia Tech Travels to The Triangle
Friday, Oct. 28 | No. 10 Georgia Tech at North Carolina | 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats. Sunday, Oct. 30 | No. 10 Georgia Tech at NC State | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch | Live Stats. Tech owns 12 sweeps on the year, including...
ramblinwreck.com
Women Finish 10th, Men Finish 11th at ACC Championships
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech cross country recorded a 10th-place finish in the women’s 6K and an 11th-place finish in the men’s 8K race on Friday at the 2022 ACC Championships. The women’s team finished with 240 points which was 14 points behind a ninth place Wake Forest. The men totaled 319 points and were 27 points behind the Pitt, who finished in 10th place.
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets On Sale
THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for the Georgia Tech women’s basketball 2022-23 season are now on sale. The Yellow Jackets will host 14 games in McCamish Pavilion. Tickets for all women’s basketball non-conference and Atlantic Coast Conference matchups are on sale. Ticket prices are as low as $5 for youth and senior citizen, and begin at $7 for adults for both reserved seating and general admission. Groups of 10 or more will receive a discounted ticket price. Custom group experiences are also available by contacting Tori Josselson (vjosselson@athletics.gatech.edu or 404-385-1894).
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Collect Wins at Tennessee Fall Invite
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis got action started Friday morning at the Tennessee Fall Invitational, collecting six wins between doubles and singles play. The tournament is being played at the Barksdale Stadium at the University of Tennessee. Doubles. Play began with three doubles teams representing Georgia...
ramblinwreck.com
Butts Selected to ‘Next Up’ Initiative
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball associate head coach Tasha Butts was one of 12 coaches selected by the Rising Coaches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance’s third annual “Next Up” Head Coaches Training Initiative. In her fourth season on The Flats, Butts has helped...
ramblinwreck.com
Baseball Exhibitions vs. KSU Moved to Friday
THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the forecast this weekend, Georgia Tech baseball has moved its fall exhibition against Kennesaw State to Friday, Oct. 28 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. with admission free to the public....
ramblinwreck.com
A-T Fund Donor Spotlight: Travis Collins
Travis Collins’ family is from Northeast Georgia or, as he calls it, “Bulldog Nation.” That didn’t stop them from growing up huge fans of Georgia Tech athletics — particularly football. Collins never questioned the family’s love for The White and Gold until after his father,...
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
ACC Panic Room: Pack erased 18-point deficit, finds QB in win over Hokies
NC State and Virginia Tech put together a beautiful disasterpiece at Carter-Finley, where the Wolfpack managed to avoid an embarrassing primetime loss and found their QB for the rest of the season. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss a wild one.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Basketball Teams Hosting Open House Sunday
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s basketball teams will welcome fans and students into McCamish Pavilion for a fun-filled day of meet-and-greet sessions, basketball clinics, Halloween activities and more at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Doors open at 2 p.m. at all three entrances of McCamish Pavilion, and t-shirts will be given away to the first 1,000 fans who enter.
Radford, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glenvar High School football team will have a game with Radford High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Wytheville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech Professor weighs in on Grayson County earthquake
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a 2.6 magnitude quake hit just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, professor of geophysics at the Geo-Sciences Department at Virginia Tech, Martin Chapman says he wasn’t surprised this earthquake happened. “About six miles north from Sparta, North Carolina, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred back...
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
Comments / 0