OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO