WWMTCw
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
WWMTCw
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
WWMTCw
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
go955.com
Kalamazoo man arraigned after teens in stolen cars lead police on multi county chase
BATTLE CREEK, MI – A Kalamazoo man has been charged after a group of five teens led law enforcement in a high-speed chase through Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties early Saturday. 18-year-old James Jackson of Kalamazoo was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two counts of resisting and...
WWMTCw
Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat
MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
wincountry.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Florida man sentenced for threatening Calhoun Co. emergency dispatch personnel
A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening emergency dispatch personnel in Calhoun County and tying up an emergency phone line for three hours.
PD: Man shot, killed in Battle Creek
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide
It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
WWMTCw
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
Jackson corrections officer killed in I-94 motorcycle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer from Jackson was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on I-94, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash at 7:43 p.m., Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township, according to Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
Coldwater man charged after woman shot with air rifle
A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.
WWMTCw
Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An accident at a Grandville business killed a semi driver Wednesday morning, according to the Grandville Police Department. Grandville: $800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck. The accident happened at Standale Lumber after a portion of trailer's load fell off and struck a...
Fox17
Police investigate possible murder after man shot, killed in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is dead after reports of gunshots in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says shots were fired on Warren Street near Oak Hill Cemetery at around 1:20 a.m. We’re told police located a 36-year-old man lying with apparent...
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
