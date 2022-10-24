Read full article on original website
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We got a taste of Idaho Winter weather on Wednesday with snow finally touching down here in the Magic Valley for the first time in 2022. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to take precautionary steps to avoid trouble during the commute during the Winter months. While many focus on road conditions, Sergeant Ken Mencl says taking stock of the condition of your car is equally important.
The signs are universal. If you go to a foreign country and see a red octagon, it means stop. In France, it reads ARRET. ALTO in Mexico and ARRESTO in Italy. All mean STOP! Local law enforcement explains more and more people are simply rolling through intersections and ignoring the signs. Some drivers never even tap the brakes.
All magic valley schools have been back in session for a few months and there's still an issue with cars and school buses. Here's a quick lesson on when you do and don't have to stop for a school bus. When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus.
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
Twin Falls has been blessed with a decently warm Fall until recently, and as the temperature drops, time is running out to prepare for winter. Snow has already glazed the mountain tops and flakes have made their presence felt this week in the Magic Valley. As the weather continues to drop, it is time to get your house ready for winter, as well as yourself, your vehicles, and anything else that needs taken care of before the temperatures are below freezing, and stay there for months at a time. Here are some things you need to do to prepare for the cold weather and winter as they approach.
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2022, for a heritage Twin Falls broadcaster who was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues, and his community. Broadcaster and former owner of KLIX radio, Charles “Charlie” Tuma passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 25th, 2022. On a professional level, he was admired and respected as a broadcaster and businessman. His generosity to the community of Twin Falls and the surrounding area is often talked about among his peers.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the cost of rent increasing, and the availability of homes, more and more people in Twin Falls are left with no where to call their own. The Homeless Coalition says the number of people who are in this situation is increasing. These individuals...
Halloween is just a little less than a week away, and by now most kids and adults have their costumes or know what they want to be, but if you are somebody that the holiday has snuck up on and are looking for a costume at the last minute, do not fret. There is still time to come up with a costume, and why not go as something that embodies the spirit of Idaho and Twin Falls? Here are some Halloween costume ideas that fit perfectly for any Halloween party this year in Idaho.
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old was arraigned in court earlier this week on a single count of vehicular manslaughter related to a crash in February that killed a young Twin Falls man in Jerome County. Idaho State Police filed the charge on October 7, against Jesus Andrade for the fatal two-vehicle crash on Golf Course Road that claimed the life of Even Olsen, 19, of Twin Falls. Andrade was in a Jerome courtroom for arraignment Monday to face the charge. According to charging documents, ISP investigators allege Andrade had been driving a Ford Focus with a learners permit on February 6, on Golf Course road a little after 8 p.m. at an estimated 97 mph in a 50 mph zone. Andrade lost control of the car, crossed the center line, struck the Toyota Camry Olsen had been a passenger in, then hit a series of rocks along the road before coming to a stop. Olsen was flown to a Boise hospital where he later died. The 21-year-old driver of the Toyota, Andrade, and his juvenile passenger were taken to area hospitals, according to information released by ISP in February. At the time of the crash Andrade was under the age of 18.
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls long enough, you’ve probably heard of the legend of the faces carved in stone near the bottom of what used to be the Singing Bridge, now the Old Towne Bridge, in Twin Falls. Legend Of The Stone Faces In Twin Falls. Like...
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
For many of us it has snuck up, and for some, it has been a long wait, but Halloween weekend is finally here. With the holiday falling on a Monday, it makes it more of a three-day event this year than a one-day holiday. Many are taking advantage of the calendar this year and holding many Halloween events before the day itself, and that benefits the residents of Twin Falls, as there is much to do this weekend and much candy to be had.
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service plans several prescribed fires this fall across southern parts of the Magic Valley. The Minidoka Ranger District announced it will begin burning of trimmed timber piles in several areas in Cassia County that include the Cassia, Sublett, Raft River, and Albion divisions. Plans are also for several prescribed burns near the Oakley-Elba Pass, and Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills. All burning depends on weather conditions. Some of the prescribed burns are just a few acres to a couple thousand acres. Temporary closures will be put in place around the planned burn areas that will include roads and trails. Signs will be set up to warn the public of any prescribed burn. You can check with the Minidoka Ranger District for more information before you plan to head out at 208-677-8302 or email Dick Dutcher at dick.dutcher@usda.gov.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all know the Magic Valley runs on agriculture, and a newcomer to the area is looking to add yet another twist to the agricultural community. in this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Bare Beans, and how they’re putting a new twist on beans.
It's almost Halloween Idaho. In just a couple of nights, candy sacks will be filled and little ones in costumes will cross neighborhood streets holding hands with mom and dad. How would you rate your Halloween candy bowl for trick-or-treaters?. We've had our Halloween decorations scattered around the front yard...
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison in early February. He was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
