NESN

‘Very Disgusted’ Stephen A. Smith Destroys Yankees After ALCS Sweep

Stephen A. Smith couldn’t hide his frustration Monday morning, mere hours after the Houston Astros eliminated the New York Yankees from the Major League Baseball postseason. The Yankees, winners of 99 games during the regular season, defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series but were clearly overmatched in the ALCS by the Astros, who completed a four-game sweep with a 6-5 win Sunday night in the Bronx.
Yardbarker

Astros Troll Yankees With Broom Celebration After ALCS Sweep

The Astros finished off their sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Sunday night and they've got the brooms to prove it. While celebrating in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, popping bottles following a 6-5 series-clinching win in the Bronx, Houston brought out some literal brooms.
overtimeheroics.net

Complex Yankees Frustrations

The American League Championship Series ending was as inevitable as the sun rising in the morning. It felt like my stomach knew exactly what was going to happen as far back as July. In this piece, we will explore the complexity of frustration that hovers over the heads and lingers in the air between the decision making powers at be: owner and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, General Manager Brian Cashman, and Manager Aaron Boone leading to the complex Yankees frustrations.

