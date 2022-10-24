The American League Championship Series ending was as inevitable as the sun rising in the morning. It felt like my stomach knew exactly what was going to happen as far back as July. In this piece, we will explore the complexity of frustration that hovers over the heads and lingers in the air between the decision making powers at be: owner and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, General Manager Brian Cashman, and Manager Aaron Boone leading to the complex Yankees frustrations.

1 DAY AGO