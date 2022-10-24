Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech Professor weighs in on Grayson County earthquake
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a 2.6 magnitude quake hit just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, professor of geophysics at the Geo-Sciences Department at Virginia Tech, Martin Chapman says he wasn’t surprised this earthquake happened. “About six miles north from Sparta, North Carolina, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred back...
WSET
Youngkin announces accelerated social worker license process to address statewide shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Virginia Board of Social Work, a health regulatory board under the Department of Health Professions, has enacted regulations that will speed up the process by which a social worker from another state can receive a license in Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
WSET
Horizon to promote National Drug Take Back Day across Central Virginia
(WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is taking action to fight addiction in Central Virginia. The CDC reports, “Every year, two million people end up in the hospital due to drug-related injuries. This might include medication errors, adverse drug reactions, allergic reactions, or overdoses.”. Furthermore, Horizon said the majority...
thecarrollnews.com
Twin County Chamber presents awards
GALAX – The Twin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, October 6 at Crossroads Institute in Galax. For the past two years the meeting was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The Chamber Board of Directors were excited to host the meeting this year...
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs19news
Woman sentenced for defrauding Virginia Medicaid, other health care benefit programs and PPP
NORFOLK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The owner of a wellness center in Williamsburg has been sentenced to prison for defrauding health care programs. According to a release, 48-year-old Maria Kokolis will spend seven years in prison for taking more than $2 million from Virginia Medicaid and other programs. Court documents...
WSET
LewisGale Medical Center breaks ground for neonatal ICU
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Construction on LewisGale Medical Center's Neonatal ICU officially began Tuesday afternoon at a groundbreaking ceremony. The new facility will be 3,000 square feet with six bassinets and room to expand if needed. The NICO will treat medically fragile pre-term and full-term newborns. Complications the skilled...
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
royalexaminer.com
Some Virginia regions seeing more homes on the market as sales slow statewide
According to the September 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 10,172 homes sold in Virginia in September. This is 3,062 fewer sales than September 2021, a decrease of more than 23%. So far in 2022, the largest drops in sales have occurred in coastal...
He made a tragic decision. Now his parents hope to help others.
A pair of Virginia parents wants the state to create a Suicide Awareness and Prevention license plate to invite difficult conversations in an effort to help those suffering in our community.
WSET
Virginia NAACP opposes Governor Youngkin's 'anti-transgender' policies
(WSET) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is speaking out about Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education's new policy for Virginia's transgender students. "A student’s First Amendment right does not end at the schoolhouse door. It is our goal to ensure...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is now low; 12 localities rank medium
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
About 1,000 students absent from Virginia high school with flu-like symptoms
A Virginia high school canceled all activities this weekend after almost half of its students called in absent this week due to a flu-like illness.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WSET
New park breaks ground, named after former Pulaski board of supervisors chair
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski residents will have a new park when construction is finished after its groundbreaking marked the beginning of the project on October 25. Sheffey Park celebrated its groundbreaking Tuesday with Pulaski County administration and the Board of Supervisors in attendance. Sheffey Park is named...
