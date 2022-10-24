ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

nationalinterest.org

Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again

It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report

The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Gas Prices Continue Fast Decline

Pump prices have been falling every day for more than two weeks with Oregon and other West Coast states seeing the biggest weekly drops in the nation. Lower crude oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up are helping to drive the decreases. For the week, the national average for regular drops 10 cents to $3.78 a gallon. The Oregon average tumbles 24 cents to $5.05. This is the third-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation, only behind Alaska (-36 cents) and California (-29 cents).
OREGON STATE
Breckenridge Texan

Seasonality drives gas prices, not politicians, according to GasBuddy analyst

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Move Back to $5 Gas

The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
pgjonline.com

US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss

(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines

Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Gas prices down, diesel higher

He nation's average gas price declined for the second straight week, falling 9.3 cents from a week ago to $3.77 per gallon. The national average is up 10.2 cents from a month ago and 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average diesel price increased 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
pgjonline.com

U.S. Gas Production Hits Record High, Storage Still Trails

(P&GJ) — U.S. dry natural gas production reached a record-high 98.8 Bcf/d in September and significantly increased natural gas stocks but still fell short of average storage levels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. The record production contributed to September’s natural gas stock builds of 428 Bcf, which were...
mailplus.co.uk

Prepayment meters surge

THE energy crisis is pushing thousands more households onto prepayment meters, putting vulnerable people at risk of being disconnected this winter. In the six months to March, 60,000 new top-up meters were installed, according to comparison site Uswitch. Households who regularly fall behind on their electricity or gas bills are...
Daily Mail

New York and New England start RATIONING heating oil before winter as stockpiles slump by 70% and fears rise that families will be left in the cold

Heating oil suppliers in the Northeast and New England have begun rationing the key fuel ahead of winter, after stockpiles dropped to a third of their normal levels. Concerns are rising that supply shortages and soaring prices will leave families in the cold this winter, particularly in New England, which is more reliant on heating oil than other parts of the country.
YORK, PA
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Skyrocket Tomorrow & It'll Be The Second Day In A Row

Drivers beware! Ontario gas prices are set to soar on Thursday, and your only hope for a discount is filling up on Wednesday. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most provincial pumps will rise by 7 cents on Thursday, which, combined with Wednesday's 6-cent increase, will bring prices up by a total of 13 cents in just two days.

