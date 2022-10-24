Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again
It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
Jalopnik
There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report
The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
Gas Price Update: These States Are Seeing the Biggest Drop At the Pump
California saw the largest decrease in gas prices––the average cost per gallon dropping 32 cents in the last seven days.
iheart.com
Gas Prices Continue Fast Decline
Pump prices have been falling every day for more than two weeks with Oregon and other West Coast states seeing the biggest weekly drops in the nation. Lower crude oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up are helping to drive the decreases. For the week, the national average for regular drops 10 cents to $3.78 a gallon. The Oregon average tumbles 24 cents to $5.05. This is the third-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation, only behind Alaska (-36 cents) and California (-29 cents).
Seasonality drives gas prices, not politicians, according to GasBuddy analyst
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
money.com
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
All Americans will see their natural gas bills shoot up this winter thanks to higher market prices and cold snap, the EIA says
Americans will see their natural gas bills soar this winter, according to the EIA. US households are expected to pay an average of $931 on heating, up 28% from a year ago. The forecast comes on higher retail natural gas prices and a colder-than-usual weather. Americans are in for an...
The Move Back to $5 Gas
The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Here’s why Texas gas prices may soon drop
As cooler weather settles over the United States and many anticipate a seasonal increase in the heating bills at home, others have also looked forward to a seasonal decrease in gas prices that tends to hit somewhere in the fall.
pgjonline.com
US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
rigzone.com
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 24, 2022
Natural gas is still in selloff mode, as price is closing in on the next long-term floor at $4.000. The commodity seems to be finding some near-term support at the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point as well. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to indicate that the path...
iheart.com
Gas prices down, diesel higher
He nation's average gas price declined for the second straight week, falling 9.3 cents from a week ago to $3.77 per gallon. The national average is up 10.2 cents from a month ago and 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average diesel price increased 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
pgjonline.com
U.S. Gas Production Hits Record High, Storage Still Trails
(P&GJ) — U.S. dry natural gas production reached a record-high 98.8 Bcf/d in September and significantly increased natural gas stocks but still fell short of average storage levels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. The record production contributed to September’s natural gas stock builds of 428 Bcf, which were...
Booming production brings drop in natural gas prices
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.
Biden Touts Lower Gas Prices. Will They Stay There?
The White House is enjoying a retreat in pump prices. But energy markets offer no guarantees.
mailplus.co.uk
Prepayment meters surge
THE energy crisis is pushing thousands more households onto prepayment meters, putting vulnerable people at risk of being disconnected this winter. In the six months to March, 60,000 new top-up meters were installed, according to comparison site Uswitch. Households who regularly fall behind on their electricity or gas bills are...
New York and New England start RATIONING heating oil before winter as stockpiles slump by 70% and fears rise that families will be left in the cold
Heating oil suppliers in the Northeast and New England have begun rationing the key fuel ahead of winter, after stockpiles dropped to a third of their normal levels. Concerns are rising that supply shortages and soaring prices will leave families in the cold this winter, particularly in New England, which is more reliant on heating oil than other parts of the country.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Skyrocket Tomorrow & It'll Be The Second Day In A Row
Drivers beware! Ontario gas prices are set to soar on Thursday, and your only hope for a discount is filling up on Wednesday. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most provincial pumps will rise by 7 cents on Thursday, which, combined with Wednesday's 6-cent increase, will bring prices up by a total of 13 cents in just two days.
