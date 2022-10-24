Read full article on original website
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger debuts shopping carts that double as check-out lanes
The Kroger Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last week at a Monroe, Ohio, location to unveil the grocer's “store of the future” featuring KroGo carts—a tech-savvy shopping cart that looks to make checkout-free grocery shopping even faster. KroGo is an enhanced shopping cart that features a...
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
Phone call scam circulates in Montgomery County, sheriff says
DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced that there have been several phone calls to scam residents of the community. The scammer identifies himself as “Sergeant Doug Reed” from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or as an employee of various offices in the Montgomery County Court Division, a spokesperson told News Center 7.
Water-damaged cars from hurricane Ian may be resold in Miami Valley; How you can protect your money
MIAMI VALLEY — Hurricane Ian damaged thousands of cars after flooding major parts of Florida. However, rather than sending these water-logged vehicles to the scrap yard, they may be refurbished and resold to residents of Miami Valley. After these natural disasters, some may take water-damaged cars, clean them up,...
wnewsj.com
2 promoted at Wilmington Savings Bank
WILMINGTON — Erica Allen has been promoted to the position of Controller at Wilmington Savings Bank. Allen is a graduate of Wilmington College and has been in banking for 11 years. For the past three years, she has been the manager of the Lending Operations Department and the Accounting Department at Wilmington Savings Bank. During this time, she has made a substantial contribution of knowledge and leadership to the bank.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Sheriff alerts public of scam
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak is informing the public about a recent scam alert regarding deceptive calls that falsely claim residents must pay a bond. Deputies have been advised in recent days an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond,” according to Duckak’s press release.
Daily Advocate
Council approves $1.2 million fire truck
GREENVILLE — There may have to be some tough decisions when it comes to spending Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds in 2023, but the City of Greenville will move forward with purchasing a new fire truck. Greenville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase the vehicle at a special meeting Tuesday evening.
City Day Community School closed today due to student and staff illnesses
DAYTON — A school in Dayton has announced there will be no classes today. >>RELATED: Teen youth summit taking place today at Sinclair Community College. City Day Community School announced on its Facebook page the school will be closed due to excessive illnesses among students and staff. The building...
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scam
MIAIMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam targeting the community. The department said in recent days an unknown caller has been contacting residents telling them that they have failed to report for jury duty and will be arrested unless they pay a bond.
dayton.com
17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
dayton.com
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia
Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
miamivalleytoday.com
Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases
TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area. In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man...
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Darke County factory
NEW MADISON — Multiple fire agencies have responded to scene of a fire at a Darke County. The fire was reported in the 1800 block of State Route 121 in New Madison just before 11:50 a.m., according to Darke County Regional Dispatch. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that there...
Darke County Law Enforcement and Family Health to hold training exercise this afternoon
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department are notifying people of a training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, according to Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Chief Eric Roberts. This planned training exercise will occur at Family Health Services on Meeker Road in Greenville, Whittaker and Roberts said in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Spirit EMS honors farmers with first-aid kits
SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Provides Update On Construction
Construction at the current MEVSD Central Office located at 1000 Edgewood Drive will begin November 2022. This will allow Edgewood students and staff to access their additional learning space for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. While construction is taking place at 1000 Edgewood Drive, the majority of the...
Tear gas helps smoke out Indiana fugitive from home to end standoff, Preble County sheriff says
PREBLE COUNTY — An Indiana fugitive wanted on a robbery charge was found hiding in the attic of a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg on Wednesday night to end a standoff that lasted nearly 8 hours, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. >>’Far from a victimless crime;’ Area...
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
