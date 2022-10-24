SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO