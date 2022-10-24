ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Kroger debuts shopping carts that double as check-out lanes

The Kroger Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last week at a Monroe, Ohio, location to unveil the grocer's “store of the future” featuring KroGo carts—a tech-savvy shopping cart that looks to make checkout-free grocery shopping even faster. KroGo is an enhanced shopping cart that features a...
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday

DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
Phone call scam circulates in Montgomery County, sheriff says

DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced that there have been several phone calls to scam residents of the community. The scammer identifies himself as “Sergeant Doug Reed” from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or as an employee of various offices in the Montgomery County Court Division, a spokesperson told News Center 7.
2 promoted at Wilmington Savings Bank

WILMINGTON — Erica Allen has been promoted to the position of Controller at Wilmington Savings Bank. Allen is a graduate of Wilmington College and has been in banking for 11 years. For the past three years, she has been the manager of the Lending Operations Department and the Accounting Department at Wilmington Savings Bank. During this time, she has made a substantial contribution of knowledge and leadership to the bank.
Miami County Sheriff alerts public of scam

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak is informing the public about a recent scam alert regarding deceptive calls that falsely claim residents must pay a bond. Deputies have been advised in recent days an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond,” according to Duckak’s press release.
Council approves $1.2 million fire truck

GREENVILLE — There may have to be some tough decisions when it comes to spending Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds in 2023, but the City of Greenville will move forward with purchasing a new fire truck. Greenville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase the vehicle at a special meeting Tuesday evening.
17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage

MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia

Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases

TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area. In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man...
Spirit EMS honors farmers with first-aid kits

SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua

PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
MEVSD Provides Update On Construction

Construction at the current MEVSD Central Office located at 1000 Edgewood Drive will begin November 2022. This will allow Edgewood students and staff to access their additional learning space for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. While construction is taking place at 1000 Edgewood Drive, the majority of the...
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
