French club Brest asks for probe into alleged racist comment

 4 days ago

BREST, France (AP) — French club Brest has asked the discipline commission of the French league to investigate allegations by one of its players that he was targeted by racist insults during a league game.

Algerian forward Islam Slimani said he was called a “dirty blédard” — a derogatory French term to describe immigrants from North Africa — by Clermont captain Johan Gastien during Brest’s 3-1 win on Sunday.

The club said in a statement Monday that it “cannot accept” such abuses and asked the disciplinary commission “to shed light” on the case.

Clermont has expressed support to Gastien, who has denied making the comments.

“After more than 400 games as a professional, in four different clubs and against many teams, I could never have believed that one day I would be accused of such remarks,” Gastien said. “I feel deeply affected as a man. This is not in line with my values and my education. I have never been a racist person and I strongly condemn anyone who would make such remarks.”

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

