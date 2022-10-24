All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS – All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School .

According to George Sells, a spokesman for the district, a hard lockdown means “there will be limited movement in and outside the schools” and all buses will leave at their scheduled times.

Any parents who want to pick up a student are being asked to call their respective school in advance and let the office know when and who will be picking up the student. Students will be walked out to them.

The district has also canceled all after-school classes and athletic activities for the evening.

Sells said students at CVPA and Collegiate were immediately placed on lockdown before being evacuated to a safe place to reunite with parents.

Counselors are on site at CVPA and will be available to students, staff, and families for as long as they’re needed, Sells said. Meanwhile, administrators and counselors are meeting with families.

The shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. Monday. The shooter injured six people and killed one adult and a student.

St. Louis police engaged the shooter inside the school and fatally wounded him.

