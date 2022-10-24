ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School .

According to George Sells, a spokesman for the district, a hard lockdown means “there will be limited movement in and outside the schools” and all buses will leave at their scheduled times.

Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting Close

Any parents who want to pick up a student are being asked to call their respective school in advance and let the office know when and who will be picking up the student. Students will be walked out to them.

The district has also canceled all after-school classes and athletic activities for the evening.

Sells said students at CVPA and Collegiate were immediately placed on lockdown before being evacuated to a safe place to reunite with parents.

Counselors are on site at CVPA and will be available to students, staff, and families for as long as they’re needed, Sells said. Meanwhile, administrators and counselors are meeting with families.

The shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. Monday. The shooter injured six people and killed one adult and a student.

St. Louis police engaged the shooter inside the school and fatally wounded him.

Comments / 8

Jaye DeVeney Gilleland
2d ago

some would ask, "what would posses someone to do such a thing", and the answer is this: Satan knows his time is almost up and will stop at nothing to keep us in fear and drag us down. stay strong & pray God's protection over your children daily!!

Reply(2)
7
 

KMOV

Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Officials search for motive in south St. Louis high school shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police and federal authorities are combing through evidence yielded from searches of the home and car of the gunman in Monday morning’s mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. The goal of it all is to prevent the next school shooting. Police identified the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School

The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Took Away St. Louis School Shooter’s Gun Months Before Attack

Authorities confiscated a gun owned by the St. Louis shooter Orlando Harris ahead of Monday’s attack at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, police said Wednesday. “[The family] contacted us and said he had a firearm, I believe it could have possibly been this gun,” said Interim St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Michael Sack during a news conference, adding that the AR-15 was transferred to an “adult who could legally possess one,” though it’s unclear who that person was. “The mother wanted it out of the house, so they facilitated it, the party had it. How he acquired it after that, we don’t know. We’re looking into it,” he said. According to officials, Harris’ family did “everything that they possibly could have done” to mediate his mental health struggles, including therapy, medication and committing him to psychiatric units. “That’s why the mother is so heartbroken over the families that paid for his episode,” Sack said. The school’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and a student, Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed during the shooting on Monday, along with Harris, who died during a gunfire exchange with police.Read it at NBC News
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

