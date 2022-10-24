Read full article on original website
St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business
A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting outside a business premises in St. Cloud Monday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department issued a notice just before 9 a.m. that there was a police presence at a property on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NE due to a shooting with one victim, with the suspect reportedly no longer in the area.
UPDATE: Woman Identified in St. Cloud Murder
28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond of St. Cloud has been identified as the woman killed in a shooting on Monday. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot near Andy’s Towing Company around 7:00 a.m.. When officers arrived they tried...
Roseville Teen Suspected of Deadly Assault on Family Members
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Twin Cities suburb today while authorities searched for a teenage suspect in a deadly attack on multiple people at his family's home. The alert was issued around 10:30 AM by Ramsey County's Dispatch at the request of the...
St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Semi
WINSTEAD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi in McLeod County Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 7 at Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was going east on Highway 7...
Garages and an Apartment Burglarized in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on 1300 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She explains that a garage was forcibly entered and a black Masterbuilt Smoker was taken. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the...
Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash
CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
Three People Arrested in Alleged Meat Theft Ring Affecting Minnesota and Other Midwestern States
(KNSI) — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in stealing semi-trailer loads of frozen beef in a multi-million dollar theft ring covering several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. According to the Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office, they began looking into the thefts in June and initially believed...
Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka
Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka on Monday. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it and Orono Police Department was called to the lake after the discovery of a body in Lafayette Bay. The body was pulled from the water by Mound Fire Department.
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper
(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
Two Local Cadets to Graduate from the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy
(KNSI) — Two local cadets will be among the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy graduates on Tuesday. Ryan Fuchs of Avon and Alex Forsman of Monticello are two of 35 troopers in this latest class. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the group is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. All applicants must have a two-year degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited school. This latest crop of cadets have a background in real estate, sales and finance, healthcare, military service, and law enforcement. The LETO program gives the candidates the educational requirements necessary to take the state peace officer training test. They then attend the academy with all of the other applicants.
Survivor seeks clarity about abusive priest’s future
After a St. Cloud priest was recently released from prison after serving more than two years for sexual misconduct with an adult, one of his victims says the Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud needs to do more to ensure that he will never again serve in the priesthood. The Rev....
$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States
OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl for Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times over the years. Thirty-seven-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto is accused of raping the girl dating back to 2016 when she was just eight-years-old. Court records...
