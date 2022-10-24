Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Eater
HopCat Is Returning To a New Royal Oak Location This Winter
HopCat’s Royal Oak location on Fifth Avenue closed a little more than two years ago following a landlord dispute, but come this winter the Michigan-based brewpub will reopen in a new location. According to a media release, Project BarFly — the West Michigan-based hospitality group that operates HopCat, Grand...
visitdetroit.com
Stay close and check out these hotel bars in metro Detroit
There are so many great places to enjoy in Detroit for food, drinks, fun, and more, but as we all know when traveling, sometimes it’s easy just to stay in the hotel and grab a close drink. Thankfully, the Motor City is filled with incredible hotels, and with that...
Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield
The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
One of Detroit’s most haunted places is hiding in plain sight on Woodward Avenue
If you’ve walked up and down Woodward Avenue in Midtown, there’s a chance you’ve passed by one very spooky building…and not even realized it. The Whitney’s carriage house may be hidden in plain sight, but is also one of Detroit’s most haunted places.
fox2detroit.com
Winter at Detroit's Monroe Street Midway -- Bumper cars, giant slide, more opening next month
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Monroe Street Midway is transforming for the winter soon. Next month, winter bumper cars on an ice rink, an arctic slide you ride on with a tube, puck-putt (putt-putt with a hockey stick), an arcade, and more open. Food will also be available, including burgers,...
Mama Nezaa’s Plant-Based Paradise Deli and Marketplace Is Open For Business
While work continues on social justice group Allied Media Projects’ Love Building campus at 4641 Grand River Ave., new details have emerged about its forthcoming food program which is to be led by Chef Nezaa Bandele of Paradise Deli and Marketplace. Chef Nezaa Bandele, aka “Mama Nezaa,” a Jamaican chef who has made a name for herself […] The post Mama Nezaa’s Plant-Based Paradise Deli and Marketplace Is Open For Business appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Dave's Hot Chicken is giving out free chicken for Drake's 36th birthday
A hot chicken chain with locations in metro Detroit is celebrating Drake's birthday on Monday by giving away freebies. Drake fans and Dave's Hot Chicken lovers can get a free slider or tender at any location on Monday in honor of the rapper. View this post...
fox2detroit.com
The Belnord historic building reborn as affordable housing in Detroit's Midtown
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Not far from reminders of Detroit's industrial past, is a vision of the city's future for affordable housing: A 26,000 square-foot historic building which Shay Dockery now calls home. "I just was once coming from living in a car, to now having an actual place to...
Looking for a free lunch? Drake has you covered
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're craving some hot chicken, Drake's got your back.Dave's Hot Chicken is celebrating the rapper's 36th birthday by offering one free slider or tender at any of its three Metro Detroit locations:624 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy3667 E. Grand River, Howell 22208 Michigan Ave. DearbornIn order to get the free chicken, customers will have to show they follow Dave's Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok. The promotion runs between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Oct. 24.
fox2detroit.com
TEDx Detroit: A story of FOX 2 mentorship between Huel Perkins and Roop Raj
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wednesday was the 14th annual TEDx Detroit where Roop Raj got to talk about the mentorship of former FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins. "Tedx Detroit is the place where technology, entertainment and design collide in the form of speakers, and entertainment," said Shawn Lee of TEDx Detroit.
BET
A Tale of Two Cities: Jeezy and DJ Drama Take Over ATL and Detroit for 'Sno Fall '
Any real Jeezy fan knows there are two cities that there are two cities that he calls home—Atlanta and Detroit. Longtime collaborators Jeezy and DJ Drama came together in both cities for two very special shows. The show, billed as the B-Sides, featured deep cuts from Jeezy’s albums and Gangsta Grillz’s mixtapes.
DBusiness Daily Update: Parker’s Alley in Downtown Detroit Set to Host Halloween Boo Bash, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Parker’s Alley in Downtown Detroit Set to Host Halloween Boo Bash, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women
When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest.
Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
metrodetroitmommy.com
New: The Sugar Factory Detroit- Extravagance at its Finest
Extravagance at its finest, the newest location of The Sugar Factory has opened in Detroit!. If you want to indulge in the most insta-worthy and delectable foods and drinks, look no further. The Sugar Factory is the “most instagrammed restaurant in America” and is a candy-laced, decadent sensation.
Detroit's historic Christ Church receives competitive grant for revitalization
Christ Church is one of 16 historic houses of worship nationwide selected to receive $100,000 in grant funding.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You can take home the flavors of BBQ from this smokehouse
The big University of Michigan - Michigan State University game is this weekend, and you might be thinking about grabbing some barbecue to enjoy while watching the football game. Noah’s Smokehouse in Dearborn is a spot that’s serving up ribs, brisket, and a whole lot more, and it’s what’s on the menu for Takeout Tuesday.
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining
WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
Comments / 0