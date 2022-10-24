ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

HopCat Is Returning To a New Royal Oak Location This Winter

HopCat’s Royal Oak location on Fifth Avenue closed a little more than two years ago following a landlord dispute, but come this winter the Michigan-based brewpub will reopen in a new location. According to a media release, Project BarFly — the West Michigan-based hospitality group that operates HopCat, Grand...
ROYAL OAK, MI
visitdetroit.com

Stay close and check out these hotel bars in metro Detroit

There are so many great places to enjoy in Detroit for food, drinks, fun, and more, but as we all know when traveling, sometimes it’s easy just to stay in the hotel and grab a close drink. Thankfully, the Motor City is filled with incredible hotels, and with that...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield

The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Mama Nezaa’s Plant-Based Paradise Deli and Marketplace Is Open For Business

While work continues on social justice group Allied Media Projects’ Love Building campus at 4641 Grand River Ave., new details have emerged about its forthcoming food program which is to be led by Chef Nezaa Bandele of Paradise Deli and Marketplace. Chef Nezaa Bandele, aka “Mama Nezaa,” a Jamaican chef who has made a name for herself […] The post Mama Nezaa’s Plant-Based Paradise Deli and Marketplace Is Open For Business appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Looking for a free lunch? Drake has you covered

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're craving some hot chicken, Drake's got your back.Dave's Hot Chicken is celebrating the rapper's 36th birthday by offering one free slider or tender at any of its three Metro Detroit locations:624 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy3667 E. Grand River, Howell 22208 Michigan Ave. DearbornIn order to get the free chicken, customers will have to show they follow Dave's Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok. The promotion runs between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Oct. 24.
TROY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
DETROIT, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

New: The Sugar Factory Detroit- Extravagance at its Finest

Extravagance at its finest, the newest location of The Sugar Factory has opened in Detroit!. If you want to indulge in the most insta-worthy and delectable foods and drinks, look no further. The Sugar Factory is the “most instagrammed restaurant in America” and is a candy-laced, decadent sensation.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You can take home the flavors of BBQ from this smokehouse

The big University of Michigan - Michigan State University game is this weekend, and you might be thinking about grabbing some barbecue to enjoy while watching the football game. Noah’s Smokehouse in Dearborn is a spot that’s serving up ribs, brisket, and a whole lot more, and it’s what’s on the menu for Takeout Tuesday.
DEARBORN, MI
US 103.1

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining

WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
WESTLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy