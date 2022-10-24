There has been a “concerning” drop in people’s satisfaction with NHS mental health services, with one in five of those in crisis not getting the help they need, a regulator has warned.The Care Quality Commissionâ¯(CQC) published its annualâ¯survey of NHS community mental health services in England and described people’s experiences as “poor”.It comes just a week after the CQC warned that maternity services across England have deteriorated to their lowest level.The new mental health poll, of 13,418 people who received treatment between September and November last year, found that of 13 questions on key areas, eight had reported their lowest...

