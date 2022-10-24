ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Drop in satisfaction with mental health services is ‘concerning’, says regulator

There has been a “concerning” drop in people’s satisfaction with NHS mental health services, with one in five of those in crisis not getting the help they need, a regulator has warned.The Care Quality Commissionâ¯(CQC) published its annualâ¯survey of NHS community mental health services in England and described people’s experiences as “poor”.It comes just a week after the CQC warned that maternity services across England have deteriorated to their lowest level.The new mental health poll, of 13,418 people who received treatment between September and November last year, found that of 13 questions on key areas, eight had reported their lowest...
healthcareguys.com

When Should You Go to an Urgent Care Facility Instead of a Hospital

It’s natural that when something terrible happens we’d immediately react by going to the hospital for help. After all, hospitals have a wide range of services and staff to cater to our every need, right? Oftentimes, however, the hospital may not be the best place for us to go. In many cases, it may be more beneficial for us to visit an urgent care san antonio facility instead.
BBC

Sacked teacher loses legal bid in transgender pupil case

A teacher who refused to call a transgender pupil by their preferred name and pronouns has lost a bid to launch a legal challenge against their school. She said she had safeguarding concerns about the school's support of the child, described in court as a "transgender-affirming approach". The campaign group...
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Newsweek

Smart Hospitals: International Hospital Survey

In our nine decades, Newsweek has covered all aspects of health care— scientific challenges, economic disruption, the occasional medical miracle and most of all, what these developments mean for our readers. As part of that commitment, we've partnered with Statista Inc, the global market research and consumer data firm,...
The Guardian

When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind

Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
khn.org

Employers Are Concerned About Covering Workers’ Mental Health Needs, Survey Finds

Almost three years after the covid-19 pandemic upended workplaces, mental health coverage remains a priority for employers, according to an annual employer survey fielded by KFF. Nearly half of surveyed large employers — those with at least 200 workers — reported that a growing share of their workers were using...
BBC

NHS Blood and Transplant minorities staff 'face discrimination'

People from a black and ethnic minority background "experienced inequality and discrimination" while working for NHS Blood and Transplant, a report says. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected blood services operations at its Bristol headquarters, and five other centres in August. It found "safe and effective care" was given by...
physiciansweekly.com

Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound

Contributor: Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, and Jason P. Williams, MD. Point-of-care ultrasound training is impeded by many factors, including course availability, time needed to take the course, and associated costs. “There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM,...
BBC

Ofsted's concerns over children in unregistered homes

Children's services leaders were unaware that some "highly vulnerable children" live in unregistered temporary homes, inspectors have found. A recent Ofsted visit to South Gloucestershire Council also found children were not receiving "a consistently good service". Inspectors said many improvements had been made since the service was rated as "requires...
McKnight's

Life Plan providers banking on less-regulated AL to provide SNF-like care: Fitch

Labor pressures continue to force creative operational decisions in Life Plan Communities, even as they enjoy a better overall employment rebound than stand-alone skilled nursing facilities. Nursing homes still lag other healthcare settings in attaining pre-pandemic employment levels, at 14.2% below previous rates. That compares to a continued 12.6% reduction...
BBC

Climate: Wales to set up publicly-owned renewable energy firm

Plans to set up a new publicly-owned renewable energy company have been announced by the Welsh government. The plan is a UK first and will help tackle both the cost of living and climate crises, the Labour-run government said. Ministers added that energy profits could be ploughed back into local...
BBC

NHS urges more people in south west to get vaccinated

People in the south west are being encouraged to get their flu and Covid vaccinations after experts report flu has arrived early in England. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said cases of flu had climbed quickly, with hospital admissions rising in children under five and the elderly. Nearly 1.5...
BBC

Social worker falsified records to hide 'extremely serious' misconduct

A Bristol City Council social worker who tried to falsify records to hide a trail of misconduct has been barred from the profession. A panel found that Elaine Lillian McDowell did a number of actions which "seriously" breached professional standards. She moved a vulnerable woman to a full-time nursing home,...

