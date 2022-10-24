Hyatt Hotels (H) heir Nick Pritzker and California investor Riaz Valani are considering putting up money to cover the operations and near-term legal liabilities of Juul Labs, The Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Maloney report. According to people familiar with the matter, Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors and are among the company’s largest shareholders. The goal of the bailout would be to help Juul stay in business and pursue a dispute with federal regulators over whether its products can remain on the U.S. market, one person says. Altria (MO) acquired a 35% stake in Juul Labs for $12.8B in 2018. Reference Link.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO