ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Business Insider

Twitter employees are leaving for tech rivals ahead of Elon Musk's planned takeover

We're halfway through the week, readers. Writing to you on this gloomy Wednesday in New York, I'm Avery Hartmans. Today, we're looking at a major side-effect of the drama surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: the employee exodus. Hundreds of workers have left in 2022, about 530 in the last three months alone. They've moved on to some of Twitter's top rivals, Meta and Google chief among them.
TechCrunch

Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming

This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
tiremeetsroad.com

Is this most pointless and wasteful part in Ford’s official parts catalog?

Each one comes individually wrapped in its own Ford parts bag. Ford Technician and Redditor /u/smoothxj40 shared with the /r/Justrolledintotheshop subreddit one of the, what he titles is, “most pointless part” from Ford’s official parts catalog. With over 4,600 upvotes, most subreddit members agree. Check out the...
tipranks.com

Juu in talks for possible bailout with Hyatt heir, California investor, WSJ says

Hyatt Hotels (H) heir Nick Pritzker and California investor Riaz Valani are considering putting up money to cover the operations and near-term legal liabilities of Juul Labs, The Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Maloney report. According to people familiar with the matter, Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors and are among the company’s largest shareholders. The goal of the bailout would be to help Juul stay in business and pursue a dispute with federal regulators over whether its products can remain on the U.S. market, one person says. Altria (MO) acquired a 35% stake in Juul Labs for $12.8B in 2018. Reference Link.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Tesla Faces Criminal Probe on Eve of Musk’s Twitter Buyout: Report

Elon Musk’s Tesla is under criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over the carmaker’s claims that its vehicles can drive themselves, according to a report. The Justice Department launched the probe last year after Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance technology was involved in a number of crashes,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Ford Pulls the Plug on a Longtime Model to Focus on the Future

In 1976, while the Concorde was taking to the sky, the Ford (F) rolled out a supermini car as its answer to providing an economy car to battle rising fuel prices. America marked its bicentennial in 1976, while "Rocky" hit the movie screens and two guys name Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak formed a company called Apple (AAPL) .

Comments / 0

Community Policy