Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,795,000 Modern Masterpiece in Golden Valley, MN is Brimming with Mid-century Particulars and Offers Unparalleled Attention to Detail Throughout
The House in Golden Valley offers outdoor kitchen with all the accoutrements for entertaining, cozy sauna and poolside bath with shower, now available for sale. This home located at 3902 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,564 square feet of living spaces. Call David K Wells Iii – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 845-8186) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Golden Valley.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ccxmedia.org
A Halloween Alert: Golden Valley Police Warn of Fentanyl Candy
A word of warning this Halloween from Golden Valley police to parents of trick or treaters. Police are alerting residents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is a powerful opioid drug that’s made to look like candy. Consumption of the drug could be deadly. Golden Valley police say...
A sobering look at youth violence told through a (twice) lived experience in north Minneapolis
I almost died twice in the last couple weeks. I was carjacked in front of my house as I was getting into my car, gun to my head while he took my purse. A week later they totaled my car. This weekend I took my 6-year-old daughter and her cousin...
swnewsmedia.com
Cal's longtime owners step away
It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
North Minneapolis church buys problem gas station next door
MINNEAPOLIS — "We've been around for 24 years," said Bishop Larry Cook. Bishop Cook, with Real Believers Faith Center at the intersection of Fremont and West Broadway in north Minneapolis, is a longtime northsider, which is a community that he holds close to his heart. "Our goal is to...
mprnews.org
After surviving rare cancer and horrific crash, Minneapolis woman returns to thank caregivers
It’s been one year since Anya Magnuson was struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The 24-year-old south Minneapolis resident — who’s also endured a lengthy battle with a rare form of cancer — was thrown 45 feet and suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple major fractures throughout her body. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and had the lowest coma score possible, her mother Colleen Kelly recalled.
Jawan Carroll found guilty of murder
It took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find 25-year-old Jawan Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America
New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.
Guilty Verdict For Deadly Shooting Outside Minneapolis Nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured. Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
How Anoka became the Halloween Capital of the World in 1937
In the early 1900s, Americans braced themselves every October for pranks committed by not-so-innocent children. The mischief-making spiraled so out of control in Anoka that the town decided to put an end to Halloween-night shenanigans by throwing a celebration. Starting in 1920, Anoka civic leaders and local organizations, led by...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Encampment evictions to continue in winter
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Minneapolis City Council voted 9-4 against a proposal to suspend further evictions of unhoused encampments within the city, with some council members saying the issue was outside the scope of the council’s control. The council passed two measures that require the City to report...
Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening
Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while attending a fall festival attraction in Brooklyn Park Saturday morning. According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines who had shot himself on the 8000 block of 109th Avenue North just before noon.
Man "accidentally" shoots himself at Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park
The Brooklyn Park Police Department released information Monday about a shooting at the Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park. Initial information provided indicate that a man may have “accidently shot himself while attending the event”.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Jawan Carroll found guilty in Monarch nightclub fatal mass shooting
A gang member has been found guilty of a mass shooting outside the Monarch nightclub in Minneapolis, which left two people dead and seven injured. Jawan Carroll was convicted by a jury in Hennepin County court of two counts of 2nd-degree murder and seven counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder in a shootout that broke out in the early hours of Sunday, May 22.
fox9.com
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
