News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln dumpster fire being investigated as possible arson
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a possible arson after a dumpster fire damaged part of a building. LPD said officers were sent to 2145 N Cotner Blvd. with Lincoln Fire and Rescue on Oct. 23 at 6:20 p.m. to investigate a possible arson. Officials said the...
Construction in and around Omaha
Lots of construction in Omaha/surrounding areas. If you know of construction NOT listed here, email me Lucy@KFAB.COM
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Omaha after barricading in hotel room
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man with multiple felony warrants was arrested after he barricaded himself, a woman, and an infant inside of a hotel room in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers tried to do a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Chargernear 108th and L St. at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was 30-year-old Dadreon Mason and refused to stop before driving away.
Omaha Police Department responds to a barricade early Wednesday morning
Omaha Police have arrested 30-year-old, Dadreon Mason, after a barricade at Motel 6 at 109th and J Street.
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Volunteer Firefighters From Crete Injured In Sunday's Fires
Two volunteer firefighters from Crete who were helping battle the field and grass fires in rural Lancaster County were injured during the blaze on Sunday. According to Crete Fire Chief Tod Allen, the two firefighters were battling the blaze near Hallam, when the winds shifted blowing the flames back at them.
News Channel Nebraska
Four injured in three-car crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving at least three cars Monday. It’s reported the crash was near the intersection of Gilmore & Railroad Avenues. Despite the damage to the cars, we’re told the injuries were not life-threatening.
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
News Channel Nebraska
Over $3,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A construction site in Lincoln reported multiple tools were stolen over the weekend. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to a construction site near 11th and South St. on Oct. 24 at 6:05 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said an employee at the construction...
UPDATE: All lanes open following crash on I-80 at 84th Street
A crash reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday is blocking all lanes of I-80 westbound at the 84th Street exit.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
KETV.com
Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago
OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
1011now.com
Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln golf course reports burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Property was found damaged at a golf course in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Highlands Golf Course on Oct. 22 around 7:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. Police said an equipment operator at the golf course found the lock that secured...
WOWT
School bus driver pleads no contest for fatal crash near Omaha airport
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluff’s school bus driver involved in a deadly crash last March pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Police say Kevin Downing was driving a bus when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle at the intersection at Abbot and E Locust.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area of about six square miles including the Olive Creek State Recreation Area.
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Laurel homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities said the suspect in a quadruple homicide has been released from the hospital. The Nebraska State Patrol said 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Early in the morning on Aug. 5, Jones was found by troopers with...
