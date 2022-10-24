Talent agency CAA drops Ye amid antisemitic remarks scandal: report

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is reportedly no longer representing Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after he drew a storm of controversy this month for making a series of antisemitic comments.

CAA — a leading talent agency that represents musicians, actors, athletes and more — dropped Ye sometime this month, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The news comes shortly after the Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye, who had collaborated with the luxury fashion company in several areas.

Adidas has also placed its partnership with Ye under review amid the backlash, which started shortly after the rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show earlier this month.

Twitter later suspended Ye’s account after the rapper tweeted he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” and he was suspended from Instagram after he accused rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jewish people.

In unaired portions of an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Ye said, among other things, that “Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population.”

“My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa,” Ye said. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

Ye reluctantly apologized for his antisemitic comments in an interview with Piers Morgan last week but only after citing more conspiracies about Jewish people.

“I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through,” he said after Morgan pushed him to apologize.