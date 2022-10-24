ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Talent agency CAA drops Ye amid antisemitic remarks scandal: report

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGOl9_0ikmHOHC00
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is reportedly no longer representing Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after he drew a storm of controversy this month for making a series of antisemitic comments.

CAA — a leading talent agency that represents musicians, actors, athletes and more — dropped Ye sometime this month, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The news comes shortly after the Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye, who had collaborated with the luxury fashion company in several areas.

Adidas has also placed its partnership with Ye under review amid the backlash, which started shortly after the rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show earlier this month.

Twitter later suspended Ye’s account after the rapper tweeted he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” and he was suspended from Instagram after he accused rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by Jewish people.

In unaired portions of an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Ye said, among other things, that “Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population.”

“My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa,” Ye said. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

Ye reluctantly apologized for his antisemitic comments in an interview with Piers Morgan last week but only after citing more conspiracies about Jewish people.

“I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through,” he said after Morgan pushed him to apologize.

Comments / 8

Related
Complex

Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
K97.5

Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”

Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
hotnewhiphop.com

Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
The Hill

The Hill

738K+
Followers
86K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy