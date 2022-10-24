Read full article on original website
Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
Joly hopes to soften residency requirements to help IPD diversity
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Acting Police Chief aims to make the department more diverse. Acting Chief John Joly says diversity can be promoted through hiring. He says softening the residency requirements is one way to help. Joly is one of three finalists for the permanent chief position....
Developers hope to heighten proposed Ithaca apartment building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed apartment building in Ithaca could be getting taller. The project on East State Street is set to have six floors, but planners hope to add a seventh floor on the western wing. The addition would create 45 more apartments. Developer Jeff Githens says...
Health officials in Ithaca looking for dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials looking for a dog that bit someone in Ithaca. The bite occurred this morning near the Cornell Law School on College Avenue. The dog is described as a yellow lab named “Cider,” who was being walked on a leash by a woman with greying hair. The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to confirm the vaccination status of the dog to rule out the possibility of a rabies infection.
Cortland County officials consider therapy dog services
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County legislators will have the final say on therapy dogs. The county is considering offering comfort services for clients. Officials say the dogs would bring therapeutic value to the Department of Social Services and the Child Advocacy Center. The services would cost $50 per...
City of Ithaca asks residents not to rake leaves into streets
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A proper way to dispose of leaves in the City of Ithaca. Officials in the Streets and Facilities Division are reminding residents not to pile fallen leaves in the street. It’s prohibited by the city’s municipal code. Leaves in the road can be slippery, disguise potholes and hazards, as well as pose a flood risk by clogging storm sewers. Yard waste is collected on the same day as trash April 1st through November 30th. They can be placed in a bag or collection bin by the roadside with yard waste tags. Tags are $9 for a sheet of 6, available at City Hall; Agway, GreenStar Locations, Cornell Campus Store, Dandy on West Buffalo Street, Tops, and Wegmans.
Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
DEC conducts river training in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Night-time training on a river in Tioga County. Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were in Owego last week for airboat training on the Susquehanna. The exercises were to maintain proficiency in operating the boat in low light and dark conditions.
Special election to fill vacant seat on Tompkins County Legislature
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special election will likely be held in January to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tompkins County Legislature. Henry Granison announced last week his intention to step down Monday as the representative of the county’s third district, citing his ongoing cancer treatment. Republican and Democratic committees will choose candidates to fill the remainder of Granison’s term, who had won re-election last year.
Early voting for November elections begin Saturday in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Election season in Tompkins County. Early voting for the upcoming elections begins this Saturday. You can cast your ballots at Ithaca Town Hall at 215 North Tioga Street or at the Crash Fire Rescue Building located at 72 Brown Road near the airport. A schedule with dates and times is available here. Additionally, the Board of Elections Building will have extended hours if you have questions or need an absentee ballot. November 8th is Election Day; polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Resources are available if you’re unsure where your polling location is, or who is on the ballot.
Authorities investigating homicide in the City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
Police charge Owego man with two felonies
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego man is facing two felony charges. 40-year-old Charles White was arrested last week for grand larceny and criminal mischief. Authorities say the arrest came after a theft investigation at an Owego cannabis store. White is due in court at a later date. Elsewhere...
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Cortland County seek help identifying a suspect in a larceny. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a wallet. Officials say it happened last Friday at the Cortlandville Walmart. If you recognize the man pictured below or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
