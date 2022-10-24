Read full article on original website
November 8th Election: What’s on the ballot, where to vote, & related deadlines
The 2022 Midterm Election is Tuesday, November 8th. Major races on the ballot include Governor, U.S. Senate, as well as your local state representatives and some school referendums. You can see what will be on your ballot by entering your address at the My Vote Wisconsin website. That's also where...
Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy
A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
How 50 years of the Clean Water Act changed the Wisconsin River
A blue heron stands still and silent next to the Hat Rapids Dam on a rocky bank of the Wisconsin River. Its long neck curves like the letter S, as it cranes this way and that through droplets of an icy drizzle. From the opposite shore, Bob Martini spots the...
