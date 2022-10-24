Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Spooktacular Saturday is this weekend at Explore Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting Spooktacular Saturday and Treetop Quest Night this weekend. Treetop Quest Twilight Zipline - 7 PM - 8:40 PM Time Slots. Climbing Tower - 10 AM - 3 PM. Food Trucks - 10 AM - 4 PM. Marshmallow Roasting -...
wfxrtv.com
Christiansburg family farm celebrates National Pumpkin Day
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (WFXR) — October 26 is National Pumpkin Day! The holiday is to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile gourds on earth. Many think of pumpkins as vegetables, they’re actually fruits, and every part of the pumpkin is edible, including the skin, leaves, flowers, and stem.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Bella Boo is the perfect princess to bring home
ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our ‘Furry Friends’ segment. Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center stopped by “Good Day Virginia” on Tuesday, October 25th with a sweet and pretty princess Bella Boo.
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
WDBJ7.com
Elmwood on Ice returning for seventh season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood on Ice is reopening for its seventh season. The popular outdoor ice-skating rink, sponsored by WDBJ7, will reopen November 23. The rink will again be in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters at a time. The cost of admission will be $6 and skate rentals will be $2. Season passes will also be available for $75.
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
chathamstartribune.com
Craving Halloween candy? You're covered.
Trick-or-Treaters have a huge selection of events to choose from in Danville, Pittsylvania County. Thursday, Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m. Ruby B. Archie Public Library, 511 Patton St., Danville. Dress up as your favorite book character and join the Ruby B. Archie Public Library for a night of spooky fun and...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg organization joins in “No Shave November”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No Shave November is coming up and Lynchburg Grows has partnered up with Mustaches for Kids. The goal is to raise money for families in need of healthy options, by having men grow out their beards. Shelley Blaze, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows, says “I think...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
theroanoker.com
All Students Invited to STEAM Day
STEAM Day will take place Friday, October 28, and is free for participants. Students, parents and teachers are invited to downtown Roanoke for STEAM day on Friday, Oct 28 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. STEAM Day is free for participants – homeschool, private school, public school students all welcome. Roanoke STEAM day offers students interactive learning activities that highlight the fun side of science. It is a wonderful hands-on educational opportunity for anyone interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math (STEAM!) The event takes place at the following locations:
WDBJ7.com
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Media Luna introduces variety of Latin-American flavors through popular food truck
ROANOKE, Va. – Fans of Latin-American food often enjoy the empanada, shaped like a half moon or media luna. Media Luna just so happens to be the name of a food truck that’s gaining a lot of attention-- shooting for the stars in this Tasty Tuesday. Betty Baker...
WDBJ7.com
YWCA of Central Virginia sheds light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one Lynchburg organization is committed to ending domestic violence through public education and support for survivors.. “I am a survivor of domestic violence, a generational survivor meaning my parents meaning my parents exposed me to violence,” says Linda Williams,...
WDBJ7.com
Taking up beekeeping? Here’s what to know
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re wanting to take up beekeeping, there’s a lot to know. Rob Howard and Vasilia McCrady with Blue Ridge Beekeepers Association joined is on Here @ Home with information. Watch the video to see the segment.
theunionstar.com
Mr. Edward Darnell Poe
Mr. Edward Darnell Poe, age 47 of Lynchburg, passed away on October 14, 2022 in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Edward Wayne Poe and Mary Sue Bradley Poe. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Poe and Theodore Poe. Those...
WBTM
Missing Franklin County Woman Found Safe
Veronica Jones, 55, was found safe on Wednesday at 2:30 pm by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Jones was reported missing on Tuesday night after she was last seen walking in the 3000 block of Colonial Turnpike in Rocky Mount. Jones has Alzheimer’s and her disappearance was considered to...
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
Comments / 0