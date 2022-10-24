ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood on Ice is reopening for its seventh season. The popular outdoor ice-skating rink, sponsored by WDBJ7, will reopen November 23. The rink will again be in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters at a time. The cost of admission will be $6 and skate rentals will be $2. Season passes will also be available for $75.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO