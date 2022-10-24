Read full article on original website
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Back to Prison Possibly After Moped Crash
(Michigan City, IN) - A crash on a moped has a Michigan City man facing potential time in prison. Authorities say 38-year-old Michael Johnson struck a vehicle on a moped in August at Lafayette St. and Barker Ave. in Michigan City. According to police, Johnson was lying on the ground...
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Police arrest suspect in fatal Tuesday shooting of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have arrested a suspect they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a Battle Creek man on Tuesday, October 25. According to Battle Creek police, a charge on the suspect is expected to be submitted in the next few days. 36-year-old...
Woman dies in Benton Harbor house fire, husband overcome by smoke in rescue attempt
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A Benton Harbor woman has died of injuries suffered Monday, Oct. 24, in a house fire. The victim’s husband tried to enter the burning house but was overcome by smoke. Benton Harbor firefighters broke in and rescued her. The victim’s name has not been...
B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation
(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
State police investigating suspicious deaths of husband, wife near Niles
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Oct. 23.Police say that at about 10:30 a.m., the two individuals were found at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township. They located a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds outside of the home, and they found a 42-year-old man inside the home, also fatally shot.According to MSP, evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the two people found were husband and wife and they had lived in the location for at least two years.In addition to this, witnesses revealed that they heard gunshots coming from the locations the night before, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.Anyone with information is urged to call the Niles post at 269-683-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.MSP continues to investigate this incident.
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
Coldwater man charged after woman shot with air rifle
A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.
Driver on Meth in Crash
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a vehicle crashing into a fence in Michigan City. Police said 44-year-old Reynaldo Sanchez was under the influence of methamphetamine on the night of October 15 when he crashed outside a home at 2010 Elston Street. Upon arrival, officers found...
Teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020. Tayshawn Malczynski, 18, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide
It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
