Cass County, MI

WWMTCw

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Back to Prison Possibly After Moped Crash

(Michigan City, IN) - A crash on a moped has a Michigan City man facing potential time in prison. Authorities say 38-year-old Michael Johnson struck a vehicle on a moped in August at Lafayette St. and Barker Ave. in Michigan City. According to police, Johnson was lying on the ground...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation

(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Detroit

State police investigating suspicious deaths of husband, wife near Niles

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Oct. 23.Police say that at about 10:30 a.m., the two individuals were found at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township. They located a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds outside of the home, and they found a 42-year-old man inside the home, also fatally shot.According to MSP, evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the two people found were husband and wife and they had lived in the location for at least two years.In addition to this, witnesses revealed that they heard gunshots coming from the locations the night before, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.Anyone with information is urged to call the Niles post at 269-683-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.MSP continues to investigate this incident.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WISH-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Driver on Meth in Crash

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a vehicle crashing into a fence in Michigan City. Police said 44-year-old Reynaldo Sanchez was under the influence of methamphetamine on the night of October 15 when he crashed outside a home at 2010 Elston Street. Upon arrival, officers found...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide

It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty

MISHAWAKA, IN

