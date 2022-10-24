Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
Bleach Cosplay Readies for Soi Fon's Next Anime Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now lighting up screens with its highly anticipated return to anime, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready to see Soi Fon in action again for her next big fight! Now that the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series is getting a proper anime adaptation, it means that we will also get to see some of its biggest moments brought to life in full. Our favorite Soul Reaper Captains will be battling against their toughest opponents in the series to date, and that of course includes fighters like Soi Fon who will be battling against some surprise invaders.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Battle Damage With Sero
My Hero Academia might focus on heroes including Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, along with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, but there are countless young heroes fighting the good fight. One such is hero the cellophane crime-fighter known as Sero, with one cosplayer imagining a battle-damaged iteration of the character as the Final Arc unfurls in the manga's pages and the Paranormal Liberation War takes place in the anime adaptation's sixth season.
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
'House of the Dragon' Finale's Unspoken Mystery, Explained
The House of the Dragon season finale featured an unexplained cameo that will have dire implications for the war to come. Fans may have been perplexed by the scene where Daemon (Matt Smith) stalked slowly into a cave to approach a large dragon we haven't seen before. Every clue we have indicates that it was Vermithor, one of the largest and most fearsome dragons left on Westeros at this time.
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
'House of the Dragon' star Eve Best hurt her back filming 'quite bonkers' dragon-riding scene and felt like 'a bag of bones'
"House of the Dragon" star Eve Best says she hurt her back while riding Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon in episode nine, "The Green Council."
People Have Lost It Over The "House Of The Dragon" Season Finale — Here Are The Best Jokes
"That finale took years off my life; what the heck are we supposed to do now."
My Hero Academia Poll Proves Mineta Is the Actual Worst
My Hero Academia has a lot of characters, and some of them are more notorious than others. Guys like All Might and Izuku continue to drive buzz with Shigaraki while other fighters have faded into the black. Some of its most popular heroes have climbed the ranks out of goodwill while fans love to hate others. And according to a new poll, well – Mineta has come out as the actual worst character.
Daemon Sang to Vermithor, a Legendary Dragon, in the House of the Dragon Season Finale
House of the Dragon Season 1 is finally over. Unlike its predecessor Game of Thrones, viewers have been notably divided on the initial season. House of the Dragon had a slower, time-jumping pace as it set up its next season, when the infamous Dance of the Dragons–a civil war between the Targaryen family which ultimately decides who sits on the Iron Throne–begins. Much of the show's drama came from rumors and miscommunication rather than senseless violence. And considering this is the family with the deadliest creatures in the Westeros, (dragons!) it's a little surprising few people have died by dragon fire. The season finale, however, gave us a tease for Season 2, ensuring we'll get way more dragon action soon.
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: That Killer Ending Explained
After years of anticipation and over two months of airtime, House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
House of the Dragon finale made a big change from the book – and fans approve
Episode 10 spoilers ahead
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
House of the Dragon Reveals the Biggest Threat to Westeros in Episode 10
House of the Dragon Season 1 was all about the mounting tensions and bloody betrayals within House Targaryen, but the finale episode reminded us that the biggest threat to Westeros is, and always has been, the dragons. As we wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 we do so with the knowledge that the infamous piece of Game of Thrones history known as "The Dance of the Dragons" has truly begun, and that the opening salvo between "The Greens" and "The Blacks" seems to reveal that one side has the most dangerous dragon of all!
Fallout TV Series First Look Revealed by Amazon
Amazon revealed a first look at its upcoming Fallout TV show this week as part of the 25th anniversary of the survival game series. The stylized shot from the show depicts one of the key parts of Bethesda's Fallout games – the moment a massive vault door rolls back and reveals the outside world, a moment typically reserved for the opening segments of the Fallout games. No other details regarding a release date or anything else related to Amazon's Fallout show were shared, however.
Warzone Vaults: How Many, How to Open Them
With the days counting down until the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, now is perhaps the perfect time to explore all of the Easter eggs in the original Warzone. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the secret vaults in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. How...
