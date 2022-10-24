Sabres' Dahlin has been named the best player in the NHL for last week.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Rasmus Dahlin NHL record breaking start has earned him league honors. The Buffalo Sabres defenseman has broken the NHL record for consecutive games starting the season with a goal for defensemen with five.

Dahlin has been named the NHL’s First Star. In three games last week Dahlin had three goals and two assists for five points. Overall, Dahlin is tied with Connor McDavid for fifth in the NHL in goals with five. Dahlin has eight points in five games which makes him the league’s top scoring defenseman.

Dahlin is averaging 24:26 of ice-time per game. His plus-8 leads the league.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is the Second Star as he had three goals and four assists for seven points in three games.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood earned the Third Star. He went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals against and .932 save percentage.

The Sabres are practicing in Seattle on Monday getting ready for their game on Tuesday against the Kraken.