ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash

By Associated Press
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06L8be_0ikmGOjv00

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.

They were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, the Keene Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Officials provide update on Harmony Montgomery case

The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north o the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in the city on Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration Administration said. No one in the building was injured.

Keene Mayor George Hansel said the plane hit a two-story barn connected to a multi-family apartment building. All eight people were evacuated from the apartment building due to a subsequent fire.

Hansel said the plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, which is based at the airport.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH

RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man among 2 killed in Keene, New Hampshire plane crash

KEENE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was among two men killed last week in a plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, officials said Monday. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts; and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died when the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
NHPR

Officials identify men killed in Keene plane crash

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Officials have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash in Keene Friday night. Lawrence Marchiony, age 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Investigators release identities of men killed in plane crash in Keene

KEENE, N.H. — Investigators have released the identities of the two people killed when a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night. The victims were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont. According to the National Transportation...
KEENE, NH
WCAX

Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
CONCORD, NH
Daily Voice

Templeton Man Killed After Airplane Slammed Into NH Apartment Building, Exploded: Police

A Massachusetts man was one of the two men killed in a fiery plane crash Friday night, Oct. 21, in New Hampshire, local authorities announced this week. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, was killed along with Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT, in the crash, Keene town officials said. Police said both men were experienced pilots, but they do not know who was flying at the time of the crash.
KEENE, NH
westernmassnews.com

Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
26K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy