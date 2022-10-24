ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Rasmus Dahlin earns 'First Star of the Week' honors from NHL

By Brayton J Wilson
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - After a historic start to his 2022-23 season, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named the NHL's "First Star of the Week" for the week ending Oct. 23.

Dahlin becomes the first Sabres player to earn the "First Star of the Week" honor since goalie Dustin Tokarski in April of 2021.

The 22-year-old defenseman re-wrote the NHL record book this past Thursday night when he scored his fourth goal of the season, becoming the first defenseman ever to score a goal in each of the team's first four games of the season. Dahlin also scored on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks, extending his goal scoring streak to five games.

In three games played this past week, Dahlin scored a total of three goals and added two assists for five points, leading all defensemen. Through the first five games of the season, Dahlin leads the Sabres in scoring with eight points (5+3), and also sits atop the league for scoring among defensemen.

Dahlin's plus-8 rating is also tied for the best mark in the NHL with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta. His 24:26 of average ice-time not only leads the Sabres, but also puts him 12th in the NHL overall.

Dahlin is the first defenseman to earn "Star of the Week" honors by the NHL since Andrej Sekera was named the "Second Star of the Week" during the 2010-11 season for the week ending March 6.

It marks the second time, though, that Dahlin has been recognized by the NHL as one of its stars. He was also named the NHL Rookie of the Month for the month of November in 2018.

Buffalo is next in game action on Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. It will be the final game of a four-game road trip before the team returns to KeyBank Center on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo, NY
